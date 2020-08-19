Trump's Acting Public Lands Chief Can Head Agency Indefinitely, Thanks To Order He Signed

It was through a series of controversial ― if not illegal ― temporary reappointments that William Perry Pendley, an anti-public lands extremist, ascended to the top of the Bureau of Land Management, an agency that oversees 245 million acres of federal land.

In late May, approximately two weeks before one of those controversial extensions was set to expire, Pendley — a former property rights lawyer who spent his career arguing that public lands should not even exist — crafted and signed an order to keep himself at the helm of the bureau indefinitely.

Seriously.

The order, which The Associated Press first reported on Wednesday, states that in the absence of a permanent Bureau of Land Management director, the director’s authority and responsibility falls to none other than the bureau’s deputy director of policy and programs, the position Pendley has held since last July.

Two weeks after Pendley’s appointment to that position, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt elevated him to the role of acting director, and he has continued to lead the bureau for more than a year without ever having to face the scrutiny of a Senate confirmation process.

William Perry Pendley speaks at a conference in Fort Collins, Colorado, in October 2018.

President Donald Trump formally nominated Pendley to the director post in late June, but on Saturday, the White House said Trump is withdrawing him from consideration, signaling doubts about whether he’d get enough votes for Senate confirmation. The move also frees two vulnerable Republican allies, Sens. Cory Gardner (Colo.) and Steve Daines (Mont.), from having to vote him up or down.

Daines and Gardner, who are both touting their roles in the passage of a major public lands package last month as they head into the November election, have avoided taking a firm stance on Pendley, at times dodging media questions entirely. Daines signaled in November that he’d back Pendley for the director post, only to later walk back his support. A vote for Pendley would not have landed well with...

