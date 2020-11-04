‘Trumpness’ of Donald’s speech is key to his appeal





Concession is a rhetorical term but not one that Donald Trump sees fit to observe. In an extraordinary speech late on Tuesday night his time, the President declared the election to be a fraud, claimed he had already won and demanded that counting of the vote should be stopped. “Frankly, we did win this election,” he said, absurdly. It was all somehow unprecedented and yet very President Trump at the same time.





The art of concession, in a speech, is to give a little away to the opponent in order to come back all the stronger. Trump does very well as a speaker without ever using this technique. Indeed, the very Trumpness of his speech is the key to the President’s appeal.





There is a school of study known as “the rhetorical presidency”, the main point of which is that the better communicators are always the most successful in the White House. Whenever he speaks, formally or informally, President Trump has a consistent character and his main attribute is that he does not speak according to the usual rules. Like the old definition of the anarchist, he breaks the rules as a rule.





The President’s advisers did prepare an autocue for his address in a vain attempt to control what he said. That was to no avail. Trump is always in character but never on the script. No speech writer would ever script his characteristic repetitions (“We didn’t win it. We won it by a lot. We did…”) and good editing would always delete those peculiar moments when Trump asks himself questions (“Oh, is it close? No, we are winning Michigan by 300,000 votes”).





Whether that is where Donald Trump stays may now depend on senior Republicans. Will the party elders stand for a President who refuses to concede? Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey and a Trump supporter, was quick to say he thought the President ought not to have declared victory before he actually won. It is extraordinary that this is where Donald Trump’s rhetorical bluster has brought America.





There is a term for this norm of democratic politics, which also comes from the history of rhetoric. Acting in a way appropriate to the office of the speaker is known as “decorum”. President Trump’s refusal to concede is likely to end in court and he will display to the last the absence of decorum which has always been his main appeal.