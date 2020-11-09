Is Trumpism over? Yes, if the Republican Party chooses to cut him adrift

Ronald Reagan once said that politics is simple but just hard to do. The task for Joe Biden was to hold the Democrat base in the liberal metropolis, then add blue-collar voters in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Simple but hard to do and Joe Biden has done it.

The dramatic unfolding of the American election should not blind us to the magnitude of this Democrat victory.

The order in which results are called created the illusion that the result was in doubt. That effect was amplified by the unprecedented number of postal votes which were counted last and which fell overwhelmingly the way of the Democrats. With the dust settling it is worth noting the scale of what President-elect Biden has achieved.

When Georgia and Arizona are confirmed as victories, Biden will have 306 votes in the electoral college.

No Republican has achieved that many since George H. W. Bush in 1988. With 1.2 million postal votes still to be counted in the heavily-Democratic New York State and plenty more in California and Illinois, Biden’s lead in the popular vote could be as much as five percentage points.

This would mean Biden won a higher percentage of the popular vote than Obama in 2012, George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004 and Clinton in 1992 and 1996. Joe Biden already has 80 million votes. No previous American president has had so many as 70 million. The personal mandate Biden can claim is considerable.

The Republican party, meanwhile, is in a hole.

In the 32 years and eight elections since George H. W. Bush thrashed Michael Dukakis in 1988, the Republican party has only won the popular vote on one occasion, when Bush’s son narrowly prevailed over John Kerry in 2004.

George W. Bush’s first victory, over Al Gore, was won despite losing the popular vote and so was Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In a nation that gets better educated and more diverse by the year, the Republican party is becoming the preserve of the white voter without a college education. It is, at this stage, only the electoral college which is keeping the Republican party competitive.

This is a slow but inexorable decline and it is the key to why the elders of the party have tolerated the egregious Mr Trump. Unable to see a winning coalition, they allowed him to fight a culture war to attract the working-class men and women who felt themselves to be victims of globalization.

There is a dignified way to forge a working-class Republican coalition. Ronald Reagan won 49 of 50 states and 59 per cent of the popular vote in 1984.

He carried Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania easily. But Reagan himself was a harbinger of what has happened since. Until he was in his early fifties, Reagan was a registered Democrat but, during his time as President of the Screen Actors Guild, he was so irritated by Left-wing actors that he became a Republican.

The Republican party, in its desperation, chose the undignified route. The culture war is the attempt to divide America on identity and moral issues such as abortion, immigration, gay rights and climate change. It replaces the politics of Right and Left with the politics of right and wrong.

This fight has been brewing since the Civil Rights tumult of the Sixties and Richard Nixon’s campaign for the silent majority against bra-burning, free-loving hippies. Forty years of cultural contest has sorted America into two polarised, racially segregated, partisan gangs, one in the cities, the other in rural America. President Trump, who is a creation of the culture war, has also made it worse.

Yet this does not mean that Trumpism has in any way won. The culture war preceded Trump and will not suddenly cease on his departure. Trumpism is something different. Trumpism is a refusal to play by the usual norms of democratic politics.

As George W. Bush puts out a generous statement congratulating the new President-elect, Trump is tweeting out from the White House to pretend that the election was rigged.

The noisy populist has been beaten soundly by the man of quiet decency. It is a good day for anyone who thinks that democracies define themselves by the application of transparent rules.

President Trump still thinks the rules do not apply to him. The Republican party now faces a choice.

Does it repudiate the Trump method, cut the man himself adrift and find someone both popular and respectful? It is simple but it is going to be hard to do.

Philip Collins is founder and writer-in-chief of The Draft