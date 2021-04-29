De-Trumpifying America will take Biden longer than 100 days, but he's off to a good start

In this April 8, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden gestures as he speaks about gun violence prevention in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington. Biden will mark his 100th day in office on Thursday, April 29.

Joe Biden achieved one of his most important objectives the instant he said “So help me God” and became America’s chief executive. To the relief of his supporters and his country, he ended the presidency of Donald Trump.

During Biden’s first 100 days in office, the spotlight has rightly been focused on the remarkable list of substantive accomplishments racked up by the new president and his team.

The scope and impact of their de-Trumpification of the government certainly deserves a place on that list given the former president’s toxicity and the active danger he posed to American democracy, our institutions, our well-being and our standing in the world.

SUBSCRIBE: Help support quality journalism like this.

That said, for all they have achieved, much of the work of de-Trumpification remains.

No one should make the mistake of thinking that just because the man is out of office, the dangers associated with him are fully behind us.

COVID is top Trump reversal to date

Beyond simply not being Trump, Biden’s active de-Trumpification agenda has taken many forms. This did include a thorough cleaning of the White House. But it has also encompassed a thorough and ongoing house cleaning in the U.S. government.

Biden has known from Day One that personnel is policy. Installing 1,000 members of his team within the first week of the administration was key, as was getting his full Cabinet team approved faster than Trump or Barack Obama did. Equally key, Biden has made sure that his people were high quality and that they understood fixing what was broken under Trump was a top priority.

According to a study by The American Presidency Project, Biden has promulgated more executive orders than Trump, Obama or George W. Bush since taking office — 40 compared with 25, 19 and 11 respectively. Beyond that, many of Biden’s orders have been focused on undoing Trump actions.

Nineteen have revoked Trump actions, and since some of his executive orders actually undid more than one Trump measure, the total “prior orders revoked” is 62. That is more than double the total number of such reversals under Trump, Obama and Bush.

Story continues

Biden’s most notable success is also one of his greatest de-Trumpification triumphs. That is his record in battling the pandemic and its economic and social consequences. Since COVID-19 was Trump’s signature disaster, the most catastrophic single leadership failure in U.S. history, there could be no more consequential erasure or reversal of Trump policies and approaches.

President Trump lied. President Biden has told the truth. Trump minimized the scale of the loss of life. Biden has shown compassion. Trump rejected science. Biden has embraced it. Trump had no national plan for vaccine distribution. Biden implemented a plan rapidly despite the obstacles put in his way by Trump’s team during the transition. Trump and the GOP formula for COVID-19 relief aided the rich. Biden's American Rescue Plan put $1,400 checks in the hands of 85% of American households.

Let's get real: Biden, Democrats and America need results much more than unity.

Thanks to Trump, hundreds of thousands of Americans died needlessly. Under Biden, 200 million vaccinations were administered in under 100 days and about 97 million Americans are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

The world now marvels at U.S. leadership and clamors for U.S. assistance whereas, under Trump, we were a laggard nation and actively made the problems associated with the pandemic worse.

Reentering the World Health Organization after Trump pulled us out, putting someone in charge of assisting with global vaccination efforts where Trump had no one, also are signs of the about face that has taken place.

We can cite other reversals — for example, foreign policy de-Trumpification has restored a focus on diplomacy, human rights and democracy, rejected Trump’s favored autocrats, reprioritized alliances, and brought us reentry into the Paris climate accord and reengagement with Iran.

Trump and followers are still a threat

That said, we can’t lose sight of the fact that Trumpism remains an active force in the United States even with Trump out of office. He and his followers, therefore, remain a threat.

President Donald Trump addresses the crowd during a rally at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on April 29, 2017, the 100th day of his presidency.

They resist vaccination and our recovery from COVID-19. They are continuing to promote the “big lie” that Trump actually “won” reelection last November. Most threateningly, national and state Republican parties are supporting a nationwide voter suppression agenda. They share the Trumpian goal of trying to ensure that a white minority can maintain power despite ongoing major demographic shifts that are seeing the growth of communities of color nationwide.

What could go wrong? Republicans say ignorant people shouldn't vote. I say go for it, starting with your own.

If the Trumpian agenda survives and is advanced by midterm election wins in the U.S. House or Senate in 2022, then the longer-term negative consequences for our democracy could overshadow and threaten most of Biden’s other achievements. For de-Trumpification to be complete, the bipartisan support the Biden agenda is winning from the public must be translated into victories at the polls in 2022 and beyond.

To ensure this happens, we must weaken or eliminate the filibuster so real electoral reform and voter protections can be made law. The message must go out that not only is Biden undoing Trumpism, but the voters, given the chance in fair elections, are rejecting it as well.

As we celebrate Biden’s achievements, including his remarkable record on the essential business of de-Trumpifying our government and politics, our focus should not be on Day 100 of Biden’s presidency but on Day 657 — Election Day 2022.

David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) is a member of the USA TODAY Board of Contributors, host of "Deep State Radio" and CEO of the Rothkopf Group media and podcasting company. His new book is "Traitor: A History of American Betrayal from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump."

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Biden is reversing Trump's damage and negligence as fast as he can