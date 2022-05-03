Trump was wrong. Why Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance didn't deserve his endorsement.

Jeffrey Scott Shapiro
·5 min read

Former President Donald Trump on April 15 endorsed J.D. Vance in Tuesday’s Republican Senate primary in Ohio, a decision that raised concerns from many America-firsters since he previously called Trump “a total fraud” and described some of his supporters as “racist.”

Vance has since reversed his position and called Trump the best president of his lifetime.

As a former Trump administration official, I am less concerned with these statements and more concerned with Vance’s actual political positions because they are inconsistent with the foreign policies of the former president, the Republican Party’s Senate leadership and the United States.

In February, while the world watched Russia amass 190,000 troops along its border with Ukraine, Vance casually admitted, “I gotta be honest with you, I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”

Vance blamed US for isolating Russia

After Russia attacked, Vance revealed his own confusion about good and evil by implying that Washington, not Moscow, was at fault. He blamed America for pursuing a policy of isolating Russia and agreed that its leaders were using the war as a "smokescreen to cover the disasters in the U.S."

Opinions in your inbox: Get a digest of our takes on current events every day

While Trump has described Vladimir Putin’s war crimes as a “holocaust” and “genocide,” Vance has callously called the invasion a “massive distraction.” He has insisted that his view “is the right position,” and “that whatever is going on in Ukraine, we have to separate our personal reaction to it from … how we should respond as a country.”

Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance, who is running for Ohio&#39;s open U.S. Senate seat, speaks to voters April 27, 2022, in Grove City, Ohio.
Venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance, who is running for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat, speaks to voters April 27, 2022, in Grove City, Ohio.

The problem with this justification is that Vance’s February comments were not about how the United States should “respond as a country.” They were in fact, his “personal reaction.” In that moment, Vance showed how little he cared about human life outside our nation’s borders and revealed naivety about the systemic impact of the world order.

What is Elon Musk up to?: Are you worried about Elon Musk taking over Twitter? You should be.

This is not at all how Trump approached foreign policy, war crimes or terrorism when I served in his administration. In 2017, when the Syrian government launched a chemical weapons attack on Khan Shaykhun, Trump launched missiles at their purported point of origin, Shayrat air base, compelling the Assad regime to stand down.

That night, Trump condemned the Syrian regime for killing “helpless men, women and children” and called on “all civilized nations to join us” to “end terrorism of all kinds and all types.”

In 2020, Trump authorized the U.S. airstrike on Baghdad airport, killing Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and other terrorist-backed militia figures – a move that drew fire from Vance, who complained: "This conflict risks escalating in a way that makes America focus on the Middle East for yet another few years, maybe another 10 years.”

Supreme Court opinion drafts do not leak: Abortion may be at risk but so is court's sanctity.

This raises questions about what foreign policy crisis Vance thinks is important enough to justify using military force – or whether Vance even has a foreign policy.

Shortly after Trump decided to support Vance, 33 Ohio delegates who represented him at the 2016 Republican National Convention asked the former president in an open letter to rescind his endorsement. Trump instead justified his decision during last week's rally in Delaware County, Ohio, saying, “I have to do what I have to do. We have to pick somebody that can win.”

I disagree. Political endorsements should not be based on which candidate will most likely win, but rather which candidate is best for America.

With Trump’s star power, he could have easily helped any of the other leading Republican candidates achieve victory. But endorsing someone who devalues the importance of protecting the free world is in conflict with core Republican values.

Republican leaders support Ukraine

To be sure, most leading Republican senators including Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rick Scott, Ron Johnson, John Thune, John Barrasso, Roy Blunt, Joni Ernst, Mike Lee, Mike Crapo, Chuck Grassley, Todd Young, Mitch McConnell, Mitt Romney – and Ohio’s exiting senator, Rob Portman, have all pushed for strong U.S. support of Ukraine.

Even Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine acknowledged the importance of the situation by sending National Guard armored personnel carriers. “As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible. Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas,” DeWine said in an April 20 statement.

On Tuesday, Ohio Republicans will decide more than who will be nominated to represent their state in Washington. They will decide what America stands for and what it should mean to the world. We cannot expect to lead the free world by electing leaders who believe genocide is a “massive distraction.”

Trying to help make a difference: My dad and I went to Poland and Ukraine to help refugees, including teens just like me

An isolationist policy such as Vance’s would not empower the United States or put America first. It would isolate her in a world in which America stands alone. Our nation represents hope to the world. Instead of rejecting our hegemony, we should honor Republican values by embracing it.

Jeffrey Scott Shapiro is an investigative journalist who has reported on Russian affairs. He served as a senior adviser to the U.S. Agency for Global Media administration from 2017 to 2021.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Why Trump-endorsed Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance is dangerous

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Monday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 1 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Panthers blanks Sens, secure NHL's best record, home ice

    OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout as the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 4-0 on Thursday night. With the victory and Nashville’s 5-4 shootout win over Western Conference-leading Colorado (56-18-7), the Panthers (58-17-6) clinched their first Presidents' Trophy for the best record in the regular season and home ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs. Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett also scored f