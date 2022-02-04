Trump was wrong to seek to overturn Biden win, says Mike Pence

Mike Pence on 6 January 2021
Mike Pence convened the joint session of Congress to confirm Mr Biden in January last year

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has dismissed claims by Donald Trump that he could have stopped Joe Biden becoming president last year.

In his strongest rebuttal yet, he said Mr Trump was wrong to suggest he had the right to overturn the election.

Separately the Republican Party censured two of its top lawmakers for investigating the Capitol riots.

A mob stormed the Capitol as lawmakers met to confirm President Joe Biden's poll win on 6 January last year.

The two legislators, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, are the only Republicans on a congressional select committee investigating the riots.

The statement by the Republican National Committee (RNC) accused the pair of helping to persecute "ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse".

The RNC appeared to suggest those involved in the riots were ordinary citizens.

But later RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the wording referred to other actions taken by the committee and not to the rioters.

Both lawmakers issued statements in advance of the vote.

"The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon 6 January defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy," Ms Cheney said.

Trump's grip on the Republican Party continues

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger
Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger

Last May, House Republicans voted to remove Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership position because, they said, her criticism of Donald Trump prevented the party from focusing on upcoming elections.

On Friday, however, the Republican National Committee passed a resolution that will put Mr Trump, the 6 January Capitol riots and shifting Republican attitudes toward both into national headlines again.

The committee also did so in a way that will generate storms of criticism, by censuring Ms Cheney and Congressman Adam Kinzinger for, in part, helping Democratic "persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse". Republicans say the line - added in a last-minute revision - was meant to reference individuals who protested the election results and not those who attacked the Capitol, but its inartful wording will ensure it is construed to include both.

The resolution is just the latest example of the grip Mr Trump holds on the Republican Party apparatus, even if polls indicate that the loyalty of some conservatives may be slipping.

The practical purpose behind the committee's move is that it frees the party to shift financial support from Ms Cheney to her Republican primary opponent. The political fireworks were a collateral - if not unintended - effect.

