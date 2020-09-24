Trump warns Democrats he might pack Supreme Court if GOP holds White House and Senate

Donald Trump responded to some Democrats warning they might “pack” the Supreme Court if they win the White House and Senate by saying Republicans should do just that if they hold onto power in November’s elections.

"I guess we could do that too, right? We could do that too,” the president said during a campaign rally in Jacksonville as he courted voters in the key swing state of Florida.

Mr Trump fired up the audience early on by touting the Pentagon budget and weapons-buying record under his watch.

"We've taken out so many bad ones,” Trump said of older combat platforms. “We've never had weapons like this," he added, saying he hopes he never has to use them.

He got a big cheer when he said, despite the federal government lacking the power to make curriculum decisions, his administration is installing “patriotic education” in America’s schools after warning Democrats are pushing “anti-American” lessons on school children.

The president, who has mocked reporters and even some with physical challenges at campaign rallies, openly mocked MSNBC’s Ali Velshi. The reporter was hit by a canister of tear gas while covering a protest. The Jacksonville crowd laughed, like one did last week, as Mr Trump told his version of what happened.