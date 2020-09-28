Trump wants to run on his record. We hope he does. It's been a disaster for America.

At some point during the debates, perhaps more than once, Donald Trump will say yet again that he has accomplished more in his first term than any prior president. Despite his penchant for lying, it is hard to deny that among all our presidents, his record does stand out — just not in the way he wants you to think it does.

Trump has presided over the worst U.S. public health catastrophe in more than a century. His leadership failures during that crisis — from lying to suppressing data to promoting quack cures to endangering his own supporters in mass gatherings without masks or social distancing — have led to nearly 205,000 COVID deaths. That's many more per capita than other developed nations, in some cases more than double their toll.

Trump's mishandling of the COVID pandemic helped produce the biggest economic collapse since the Great Depression — including an unemployment rate of nearly 15% in April. Some estimates suggest that over 40 million Americans lost their jobs as a result of the crisis. Only a fraction of those jobs have returned. Some will never return.

Economic and environmental harm

Economists predict that the unemployment rate through the end of the year, even with recent improvement, could average about 10%, roughly the same as during the worst of the Great Recession a decade ago. In fact, as a recent advertisement for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has made clear, Trump has the worst job creation record of any president in our modern history.

The gross domestic product contraction of 31.7% in the second quarter of this year, on an annualized basis, is by far the largest recorded in U.S. history. According to economists tracked by Bloomberg, the annualized growth rate under Trump’s first four years under a reasonable projection for the remainder of his term is likely to be 0.6%. That’s the worst since Herbert Hoover, about a quarter of the growth level under Barack Obama, and just about a seventh the average growth rate during Bill Clinton’s eight years in office.

As a result of the crisis, today 1 in 5 mothers of children under 12 reported that their children were not getting enough to eat.

President Donald Trump on Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More

America’s international standing has also been hammered under Trump. Under Obama, 74% in a Pew Research Center poll of 32 countries had confidence in him to “do the right thing” in international affairs. Only 29% felt Trump would and that was in January, before the COVID-19 catastrophe. Even Russian President Vladimir Putin ranked higher.

This is the toll of Trump attacking our allies, tearing up international agreements and undermining international institutions. Then came the crisis. In a new Pew poll, the U.S. image plunged around the world, in some countries to record lows.

On environmental policy, nine major green organizations rated Trump the “worst president for our environment in history.” Last year, nearly two-thirds of of Americans called the president’s record on the environment "poor” or “fair.” A new study from the Rhodium Group says Trump regulatory gifts to polluters will put an additional 1.8 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by 2035 — according to The New York Times that's “more than the combined energy emissions of Germany, Britain and Canada in one year.”

Some of the areas in which Trump claims a great record are downright offensive — like his assertion that he has done more for Black people than “any president since Abraham Lincoln.” This is belied by his defense of white supremacist groups with his “very fine people on both sides" rhetoric, his abuse of Latin immigrants at our border and his constant use of racist dog whistles.