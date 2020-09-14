Trump wants Joe Rogan to moderate a presidential debate

Donald Trump tweets his support for Joe Rogan to moderate an unprecedented presidential debate.

President Donald Trump has voiced his support for stand up comic and self-proclaimed “psychedelic adventurer” Joe Rogan to host a presidential debate unlike any other in history.

The host of The Joe Rogan Experience, a popular podcast series, pitched the idea on a podcast hosted by retired UFC fighter Tim Kennedy.

Kennedy tweeted about the idea during the weekend, describing how Rogan “offered to moderate a debate” between former Vice President Joe Biden and the president that “would be four hours with no live audiences”.

“Just the two candidates, cameras, and their vision of how to move this country forward,” he wrote. “Who wants this?”

Mr Trump retweeted Kennedy’s post, writing in response to his question: “I do!”

Mr Rogan’s hugely popular podcast has made headlines in the past with high profile guests like Bernie Sanders and Elon Musk — the latter of which famously smoked a joint live on air.

The president was on an early morning Twitter spree when he made the comments on Monday, amid attacks against his Democratic opponent’s vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, who he called a “super liberal wack job” in one social media post.

Mr Trump has ramped up his attacks against Democrats in recent days, claiming Mr Biden wouldn’t serve a full term if elected in November.

There are at least three presidential debates scheduled to take place ahead of Election Day, including one on 29 September, followed by two in October.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence and Ms Harris are scheduled to debate each other on 7 October.

Little else is known about the details of the upcoming debates, however. The Covid-19 outbreak has caused unexpected changes, including the venue for the first debate, which will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

The University of Notre Dame was scheduled to host the first event, but withdrew due to the coronavirus pandemic.