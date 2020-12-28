Now that Trump has signed the stimulus checks bill, when do you get your cash?
After days of resistance, President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion COVID aid package — which gives most Americans a second direct infusion of cash from the federal government.
Unlike the first round of "stimulus checks" that started going out last spring, this one will provide $600 per person. That's half as much as last time.
Trump thought the new amount was too skimpy, and he held back on signing the bill for days.
"I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill," the president tweeted Saturday morning.
But as the legislation went unsigned, special unemployment benefits for millions of Americans expired, and the U.S. faced the threat of a government shutdown on Tuesday.
Now that the new relief has become law, what happens now?
Trump isn't giving up on $2,000 checks
The new aid package includes not only the fresh payments to help struggling U.S. households and stimulate the weak economy, but also money for struggling businesses and $300 a week in bonus unemployment benefits. Plus, it will bring back the pandemic jobless benefits that lapsed early on Sunday.
In a statement later on Sunday, Trump said he put his signature on the document to provide urgently needed funding, but he added that he still wants the stimulus checks increased.
"As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child," he said.
He noted that the U.S. House planned a formal vote on a plan to boost the payments to $2,000. The House, which is led by Democrats, approved the higher checks on a 275-134 vote Monday afternoon — but the proposal is likely to get shot down by the Republican-controlled Senate.
Americans struggling through the pandemic have been eager for more government cash. They largely used the first batch to cover basic expenses including groceries and utility bills, a survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found.
Some also invested the money, the survey said, or used it for various other things. Those may have included buying affordable life insurance— sales of life insurance policies have surged this year in the shadow of the pandemic.
When will you get your new check?
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC last week that payments would be distributed "very, very fast" once the bill was signed, with some recipients getting their money via direct deposit within a week. That would mean shortly after New Year's.
For now, you should expect $600. What if you're straining to make ends meet and agree with the president that $600 is "measly"? Here are a few ideas to pull more money together on your own.
