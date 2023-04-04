Trump vs. the rule of law: Guess which one NC Republicans chose Tuesday? | Opinion

All eyes were on former President Donald Trump for his arrest and arraignment in Manhattan on Tuesday — and North Carolina Republicans were watching, too.

Trump surrendered himself to authorities after being indicted, pleading not guilty to 34 felony charges. All 34 charges, which were revealed publicly for the first time Tuesday, are for “falsifying business records.” The case revolves around Trump’s alleged role in a $130,000 hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Tuesday afternoon while en route to the district attorney’s office. “Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Being a criminal defendant is a first for Trump, and the nation has never before seen a former president face criminal charges. Trump has called for protests to “take our nation back,” much like he did following his 2020 election loss. That’s troubling rhetoric, and it should be refuted by every elected official who claims to care about law and order.

So what are North Carolina Republicans saying?

For Rep. Dan Bishop, it was just four words: “What a total crock.”

Rep. Patrick McHenry, who accused the Manhattan DA of political motivations, said the prosecution sets a “dangerous precedent that undermines faith in our system of government.”

According to Rep. Richard Hudson, “no American should stand for the weaponization of our criminal justice system for a political agenda.”

Sen. Thom Tillis likewise called it a “politically-motivated prosecution against President Trump.”

The GOP’s comments resemble those made after the FBI raided Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago last year to retrieve classified documents the former president allegedly withheld. At the time, Republicans were quick to defend Trump and criticize the Department of Justice for targeting Trump unfairly. Congressional Republicans vowed to investigate the supposed “weaponization” of government institutions to target political opponents — a fool’s errand they immediately took up upon reclaiming the House majority early this year.

Trump, of course, is innocent until proven guilty, and he has the right to due process like any other American. However, that does not make the prosecution a sham, nor does it mean that authorities are motivated by anything besides the pursuit of justice.

While we may now know the charges Trump is facing, we have yet to see the evidence. So — for a party that talks about the rule of law — today should be a day to let the rule of law take its course.