'It's Trump vs. not-Trump:' After conventions, Biden looks to excite his base while Trump tries to expand his

WASHINGTON – Hours before Donald Trump formally accepted the Republican nomination in front of 1,500 supporters on the South Lawn of the White House, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told Illinois trial lawyers at a virtual fundraiser that he's going to start campaigning in person again.

Trump as impresario of a glitzy spectacle and Biden as participant of an online discussion served not only to highlight a contrast in styles but also provided a window into their differing strategies to win the Nov. 3 election.

The president's speech capped a four-day convention that touched on the themes independent analysts and political allies say he will need to emphasize over the next nine weeks: a heightened response to the COVID-19 pandemic, tightening law and order amid growing unrest across the nation and portraying Biden as beholden to the "radical left."

In announcing campaign road trips that began Monday with a visit to Pittsburgh, Biden is hoping he can motivate more supporters while reaching out to swing voters who want to hear directly from a candidate whom Trump has derided as "hiding" in his Delaware home.

Now that the conventions are over, what must the two candidates do – or not do – to win on Nov. 3? For Biden it's exciting supporters, for Trump it's expanding his base.

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, said he doesn't think the former vice president has to worry about enthusiasm as much as other political prognosticators think.

"It's Trump vs. not-Trump, and the onus is on Trump to break up the current reality, which is that Biden is well ahead," he said, referring to national polls and those in battleground states showing the former vice president ahead but not as much as he once was.

"But the president's actually in the place he likes to be, which isn't the frontrunner but the underdog," Sabato added. "Most people understand he's got an uphill battle and all things considered you'd rather be Biden than Trump, but Trump is in the position he likes to be in."

Return to 'normalcy'

The Election Day sprint comes after another tumultuous week in America.

Violence erupted on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times in the back as he walked toward the front of his car.

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. surged past 180,000 – by far the highest toll on the planet.

And Category 4 Hurricane Laura slammed into Louisiana as wildfires in California continue to force mass evacuations, prompting more alarms about climate change.

GOP and Democratic allies say the candidate likeliest to win is the one who can convince the majority of voters that they're the better choice to bring a sense of "normalcy" to a politically fractured, pandemic-battered, racially divided nation exhausted by continuous strife.

That will be a hard sell for the president, said Steve Schale, the director of United The Country, a pro-Biden super PAC targeting voters in upper Midwest states which propelled Trump to victory in 2016.

“For Trump to get to a win, he has to convince a lot of groups of voters that have basically decided he’s not a good president, starting with seniors, suburban women, non- college educated women, and African American voters," he said.

