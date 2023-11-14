As Trump Vows Vengeance Against ‘Vermin,’ Republicans Look The Other Way

WASHINGTON ― Top Republican lawmakers brushed aside questions about former President Donald Trump’s alarming vow to purge his political opponents, which he referred to as “vermin” in a Veterans’ Day message over the weekend.

“Is that worse than ‘deplorables’? I don’t use that kind of language, but it’s a free country,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told HuffPost on Monday, citing a comment former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton repeated about Trump supporters in 2016.

“Real Hitlers are called Hamas,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) added, referring to the militant group that launched a bloody attack against Israel last month.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, shared a message on his social media platform Truth Social in which he vowed to “root out the Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our Country, lie, steal, and cheat on Elections, and will do anything possible, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America, and the American Dream.”

Trump’s critics, including President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, said the former president had echoed the language of dictators who sought to dehumanize their opponents, including Nazi Germany’s Adolf Hitler.

“On a weekend when most Americans were honoring our nation’s heroes, Donald Trump parroted the autocratic language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini ― two dictators many U.S. veterans gave their lives fighting,” Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) also drew comparisons to Nazi Germany after Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel dodged questions about Trump’s comments in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press’ on Sunday.

“When @GOPChairwoman refuses to condemn the GOP’s leading candidate for using the same Nazi propaganda that mobilized 1930s-40s Germany to evil, it’s fair to assume she’s collaborating,” Cheney wrote in a post on X. “History will judge Ronna McDaniel and every republican who is appeasing this dangerous man.”

Story continues

Trump’s hold on the GOP is still as strong as ever, and it’s clear that most Republican voters want to see him become president again. Over the weekend Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), a well-liked establishment figure who bet on a hopeful, optimistic message to voters, shocked just about everyone by suspending his presidential campaign.

With just over two months until the GOP Iowa caucuses, time is quickly running out ― and may be up already ― for someone to stop Trump from becoming his party’s standard-bearer again.

“He’s very clearly completely in charge of the party, and they’re not going to put up a fight no matter how reckless or irresponsible he gets,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said. “His second term would be dystopian, it just would. All the stuff he wanted to do but didn’t get away with because he had a handful of semi-responsible people around him.”

Related...