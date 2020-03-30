Trump Vows to Send Ventilators to Europe as U.S. Governors Plead for Supplies

REUTERS

President Donald Trump is so confident in the country’s production of ventilators that he’s dangling the idea of helping countries abroad by sending them surplus supplies even as U.S. governors continue to ask the federal government for that crucial medical equipment.

During a press briefing Monday, the president took a business friendly approach, touting an announcement from Ford and General Electric Healthcare that they would “produce 50,000 ventilators,” as well as nine additional companies “also doing ventilators.” He continued to praise his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we outpace what we need we’re going to be sending them to Italy,” Trump said. “We’re going to be sending them to France. We’re going to be sending them to Spain, where they have tremendous problems and other countries as we can. But the fact that we’re doing so many so quickly is a tribute to our great companies.”

After spending much of last week floating an Easter day push to re-open the country amid the pandemic, the president backed off the idea during a press briefing Sunday. Health experts and officials, as well as Republican governors, had pushed back on such a sudden push to normalcy.

Trump is continuing to praise his administration's work during the pandemic and said modeling shows by “very vigorously following” his White House’s guidelines more than 1 million American lives could be saved.

“Our future is in our own hands,” Trump said.

