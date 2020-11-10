Donald Trump's Mass Voter Fraud Conspiracies Could Get Somebody Killed

Enabled by top Republicans, President Donald Trump and his campaign have made wild, unsubstantiated claims about mass voter fraud in the 2020 election that threaten to undermine American faith in the electoral process and representative democracy. They also may put lives at risk.

Current and former law enforcement officials told HuffPost that they’re worried that conspiracy theorists will turn violent after latching onto ludicrous claims that election officials engaged in a massive criminal conspiracy to steal the election from Trump.

There’s no truth to that notion. Not a single credible elections expert will tell you otherwise. Not even the Trump campaign has directly made allegations of mass fraud in court, instead mostly focusing on tangential and routine election complaints that likely won’t have any impact on the vote count in states like Pennsylvania, where President-elect Joe Biden leads by more than 40,000 votes.

But Greg Brower, a former Republican-appointed U.S. attorney and a former FBI official, told HuffPost that he was concerned about the potential for extremist violence, and he was sure the FBI and other law enforcement officials were on the watch too. He said it was “stunning” that the president wouldn’t help dismiss conspiracy theories that had the potential to spark violence and would make law enforcement’s jobs more difficult.

“It’s been happening for four years now, but it’s still stunning to most of us, I think, that the president does absolutely nothing to try to tamp that down. In fact, he encourages it,” Brower said. “I know it’s very frustrating for law enforcement, but the president doesn’t appear to be willing yet to face the facts, encourage his followers to remain calm and accept the fact that he has lost, and move on.”

The FBI declined to comment.

A Trump supporter holds a sign outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia after Joe Biden was declared winner of the 2020 presidential election on Nov. 7. (Photo: BRYAN R. SMITH via Getty Images) More

Law enforcement officials in areas where Trump has focused his bogus allegations are also on alert.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told HuffPost that he was pleased that armed militias didn’t end up hanging out at polling places on Election Day, but said his office ended up getting a lot of calls from individuals who had been taken in by social media disinformation that was unmoored from reality.

“We’re having a conversation with members of his base who believe that there is a satanic, pedophilic, sex ring running out of a pizza parlor,” Krasner said, referring to the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory that targeted a Washington, D.C., restaurant (and landed one conspiracy theorist in prison for firing a weapon in the restaurant). “I have trouble figuring out whether these people are actually part of an elaborate ‘Saturday Night Live’ routine, or if we should be terrified because they like AR-15s.”

The Threat Of Violence

There were widespread fears that the actual voting process last week could be under violent threat from right-wing groups. The threat did not materialize, but that doesn’t mean the danger is gone.

Mary McCord, the Justice Department’s former top national security official, said that with increased law enforcement attention, there have been fewer private, heavily armed vigilante groups on the streets after the election than there were in response to coronavirus-related restrictions and in response to racial justice protests. But conspiracy theories about stolen elections could certainly pose a real threat to the United States.