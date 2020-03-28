Trump visits Virginia to see off hospital ship despite travel warnings

Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

Despite repeated warnings from authorities against non-essential travel during the coronavirus outbreak, Donald Trump was set to visit Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday, to bid bon voyage to the US navy hospital ship USNS Comfort as it departs for stricken New York City.

As the 73-year-old president prepared for his visit, which also flew in the face of official insistence that older people refrain from travel, he continued to attack favorite targets including the governor of Michigan and the mainstream news media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

At the White House briefing on Friday, a reporter asked Trump: “Given that older Americans are advised to stay at home and avoid travel, is it absolutely necessary for you to go to Norfolk, Virginia tomorrow to wave goodbye to the ship?”

“No,” Trump replied, “but I have spirit for the country. I mean, we have sailors, we have doctors on that ship. We have everything. I mean, I’m not going to be a jumping around in a huddle, but yeah, I think it’s a great sign.”

Trump downplayed risk, saying “I don’t think it’s the worst thing in the world”, and said he could mitigate dangers by avoiding close contact.

“It’s right down the road, practically, right? Virginia. And I think it’s great if I go to Virginia. I guess I can take helicopter or plane. It’s a tiny trip.

“And I think it’s a good thing when I go over there and I say thank you. It doesn’t mean I’m going to be hugging people and it doesn’t mean that I’m going to be shaking people’s hands and everything, but I think it sends a signal when the president is able to go there and say thank you. So, we’ll be careful.”

The USNS Comfort is expected to arrive in New York on Monday and will provide more hospital beds as local medical centers are on the verge of collapse from an influx of patients in respiratory distress. There are reportedly 26,697 known Covid-19 cases and 450 deaths in New York City.

Story continues

The ship is the second US navy vessel deployed to a city battling coronavirus: the USNS Mercy docked in Los Angeles on Friday.

On Twitter on Friday night, Trump continued to rail against Michigan governor Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, who reportedly claimed medical equipment suppliers were sending products to the federal government first, rather than her state.

“I love Michigan, one of the reasons we are doing such a GREAT job for them during this horrible Pandemic,” Trump wrote. “Yet your Governor, Gretchen ‘Half’ Whitmer is way in over her head, she doesn’t have a clue. Likes blaming everyone for her own ineptitude!”

Trump also complained about ABC journalist John Santucci’s claim that he had discussed coronavirus with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez

“More Fake News!” Trump said.