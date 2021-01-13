Trump impeached after Capitol riot; historic second charge

·7 min read

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House for a historic second time Wednesday, charged with “incitement of insurrection” over the deadly mob siege of the Capitol in a swift and stunning collapse of his final days in office.

With the Capitol secured by armed National Guard troops inside and out, the House voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. The proceedings moved at lightning speed, with lawmakers voting just one week after violent pro-Trump loyalists stormed the U.S. Capitol, egged on by the president’s calls for them to “fight like hell” against the election results.

Ten Republicans fled Trump, joining Democrats who said he needed to be held accountable and warned ominously of a “clear and present danger” if Congress should leave him unchecked before Democrat Joe Biden’s inauguration Jan. 20.

Trump is the only U.S. president to be twice impeached.

The Capitol insurrection stunned and angered lawmakers, who were sent scrambling for safety as the mob descended, and it revealed the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. The riot also forced a reckoning among some Republicans, who have stood by Trump throughout his presidency and largely allowed him to spread false attacks against the integrity of the 2020 election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked Abraham Lincoln and the Bible, imploring lawmakers to uphold their oath to defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign “and domestic.”

She said of Trump: “He must go, he is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love.”

Holed up at the White House, watching the proceedings on TV, Trump took no responsibility for the bloody riot seen around the world, but issued a statement urging “NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind" to disrupt Biden's ascension to the White House.

In the face of the accusations against him and with the FBI warning of more violence, Trump said, “That is not what I stand for, and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers.”

Trump was first impeached by the House in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine, but the Senate voted in 2020 acquit. He is the first to be impeached twice. None has been convicted by the Senate, but Republicans said Wednesday that could change in the rapidly shifting political environment as officeholders, donors, big business and others peel away from the defeated president.

The soonest Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell would start an impeachment trial is next Tuesday, the day before Trump is already set to leave the White House, McConnell's office said. The legislation is also intended to prevent Trump from ever running again.

McConnell believes Trump committed impeachable offences and considers the Democrats’ impeachment drive an opportunity to reduce the divisive, chaotic president’s hold on the GOP, a Republican strategist told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

McConnell told major donors over the weekend that he was through with Trump, said the strategist, who demanded anonymity to describe McConnell’s conversations.

In a note to colleagues Wednesday, McConnell said he had “not made a final decision on how I will vote.”

Unlike his first time, Trump faces this impeachment as a weakened leader, having lost his own reelection as well as the Senate Republican majority.

Even Trump ally Kevin McCarthy, the House Republican leader, shifted his position and said Wednesday the president bears responsibility for the horrifying day at the Capitol.

In making a case for the “high crimes and misdemeanours ” demanded in the Constitution, the four-page impeachment resolution approved Wednesday relies on Trump’s own incendiary rhetoric and the falsehoods he spread about Biden’s election victory, including at a rally near the White House on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

A Capitol Police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot and killed a woman during the siege. Three other people died in what authorities said were medical emergencies. The riot delayed the tally of Electoral College votes that was the last step in finalizing Biden’s victory.

Ten Republican lawmakers, including third-ranking House GOP leader Liz Cheney of Wyoming, voted to impeach Trump, cleaving the Republican leadership, and the party itself.

Cheney, whose father is the former Republican vice-president , said of Trump's actions summoning the mob that "there has never been a greater betrayal by a President” of his office.

Trump was said to be livid with perceived disloyalty from McConnell and Cheney.

With the team around Trump hollowed out and his Twitter account silenced by the social media company, the president was deeply frustrated that he could not hit back, according to White House officials and Republicans close to the West Wing who weren’t authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

From the White House, Trump leaned on Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina to push Republican senators to resist, while chief of staff Mark Meadows called some of his former colleagues on Capitol Hill.

The president’s sturdy popularity with the GOP lawmakers’ constituents still had some sway, and most House Republicans voted not to impeach.

Security was exceptionally tight at the Capitol, with tall fences around the complex. Metal-detector screenings were required for lawmakers entering the House chamber, where a week earlier lawmakers huddled inside as police, guns drawn, barricade the door from rioters.

“We are debating this historic measure at a crime scene,” said Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

During the debate, some Republicans repeated the falsehoods spread by Trump about the election and argued that the president has been treated unfairly by Democrats from the day he took office.

Other Republicans argued the impeachment was a rushed sham and complained about a double standard applied to his supporters but not to the liberal left. Some simply appealed for the nation to move on.

Rep. Tom McClintock of California said, “Every movement has a lunatic fringe."

Yet Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. and others recounted the harrowing day as rioters pounded on the chamber door trying to break in. Some called it a “coup” attempt.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., contended that Trump was “capable of starting a civil war.”

Conviction and removal of Trump would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, which will be evenly divided. Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska over the weekend in calling for Trump to “go away as soon as possible.”

Fending off concerns that an impeachment trial would bog down his first days in office, Biden is encouraging senators to divide their time between taking taking up his priorities of confirming his nominees and approving COVID-19 relief while also conducting the trial.

The impeachment bill draws from Trump’s own false statements about his election defeat to Biden. Judges across the country, including some nominated by Trump, have repeatedly dismissed cases challenging the election results, and former Attorney General William Barr, a Trump ally, has said there was no sign of widespread fraud.

The House had first tried to persuade Vice-President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke their authority under the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office. Pence declined to do so, but the House passed the resolution anyway.

The impeachment bill also details Trump’s pressure on state officials in Georgia to “find” him more votes.

While some have questioned impeaching the president so close to the end of his term, there is precedent. In 1876, during the Ulysses Grant administration, War Secretary William Belknap was impeached by the House the day he resigned, and the Senate convened a trial months later. He was acquitted.

___

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Andrew Taylor and Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Jonathan Lemire And Alan Fram, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Report: Rockets trade James Harden to Nets in blockbuster deal

    In a blockbuster trade, the Houston Rockets have agreed to send one-time NBA MVP and three-time reigning scoring champion James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Houston will acquire Caris LeVert, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the three-team deal, which also includes the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Wojnarowski and ESPN colleague Ramona Shelburne.

  • Some reckless (and not so reckless) predictions for the 2021 NHL season

    It sets up to be one of the most fascinating, most exciting stretches of hockey imaginable, so let's make some predictions.

  • Reports: J.T. Miller, Jordie Benn out of Canucks' lineup due to COVID-19 protocols

    Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller are "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton.

  • Toronto Blue Jays sign president and CEO Mark Shapiro to five-year contract extension

    Rogers chairman Edward Rogers says Shapiro's leadership and commitment over the last five years have been critical to the team's growth and development.

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • Maple Leafs looking to 'change the narrative' in 2021

    The Maple Leafs feel like the problem has been identified. And they spent much of the off-season reshaping their roster, and looking inwards, in hopes of correcting the issue.

  • Nick Nurse discusses the challenges of coaching with a mask on

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse talks about the limitations of coaching with a mask on and where he can make changes to accommodate the new NBA COVID-19 protocols.

  • NFL Divisional Round Predictions and Wild Card Slander | More Football

    Ahead of the NFL Divisional Round, the guys predict who will be playing for the conference championships and who will be joining the wild-card losers. The Steelers, Bears and Washington have more questions than answers after getting bounced from the first round, and Doug Pederson's firing suggests the bigger mess in Philadelphia isn't on the field. We talk Saints-Bucs and the battle of legendary quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees, which Lamar Jackson will show up in Buffalo, and try to answer the age old question of whether elite offense can beat elite defense when Aaron Rodgers' Packers host the Rams. Also, what would it take for the high-flying Browns to knock off the defending champion Chiefs? The guys discuss.

  • NHL top props: Is it time to fade the Bruins?

    Here are some eye-catching puck props with opening night on Wednesday.

  • NFL Divisional Round: Bills-Ravens preview, live stream, playoff schedule

    Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson were once the most polarizing players of the 2018 Draft. Now, they're looking to lead the Bills and Ravens to the Super Bowl.

  • The North Division makes every Canadian team a contender ... almost

    On the debut episode of the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast, Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston compares the North Division to a candy-induced hyperactive state, explains how Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds fit with the Leafs, and provides his sleeper pick for the all-Canadian division.

  • Fantasy Hockey 2021: DFS strategy for the NHL season ahead

    The 2021 fantasy hockey season is finally upon us. Check out these key DFS strategies.

  • Winnipeg Jets sign forward Trevor Lewis to one-year, $750,000 contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Trevor Lewis to a one-year, US$750,000 contract. Lewis, 34, played 56 games for the Los Angeles Kings in 2019-20 and had 12 points (six goals, six assists) and 16 penalty minutes. He had been with the Jets in training camp on a professional tryout. The native of Salt Lake City, Utah, has played 674 games over 12 seasons with the Kings while recording 163 points (70 goals, 93 assists) and 171 penalty minutes. Lewis won a pair of Stanley Cups with Los Angeles (2012, 2014) and has posted 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 79 playoff games. Lewis was originally selected by the Kings in the first round (17th overall) in the 2006 NHL draft. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Report: Pacers send Victor Oladipo to Rockets as part of James Harden overhaul

    Another big name is moving in the landscape-shattering James Harden trade. With Harden headed to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets are acquiring Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. The Pacers will receive Caris LeVert and a second-round draft pick return.

  • Rockets trade James Harden to Nets

    Houston finally dealt the disgruntled guard following weeks of trade rumors.

  • Jets, Canucks face potential COVID issues as NHL gears up for opening night

    Hours before opening faceoff for the 2021 NHL season, potential COVID-19 concerns popped up in two Canadian markets. Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers was not at practice on Wednesday, with coach Paul Maurice saying he was away because of COVID-19 protocol. It is unknown if Ehlers will be available Thursday when the Jets open their season against the visiting Calgary Flames. "I think him playing (Thursday) night is in the range of possibilities," Maurice said. Meanwhile, two Vancouver Canucks players are self isolating under the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple media reports. Coach Travis Green said defenceman Jordie Benn and forward J.T. Miller were "unavailable" for Wednesday's season opener against the Oilers in Edmonton. He declined to comment on the reason for the absences, but said the team "100 per cent" takes COVID-19 seriously. Players held out under the league's COVID-19 protocol do not necessarily have the illness. As questions were asked about Benn and Miller, the Canucks geared up to play a hockey game at night. “You can feel it today. It’s game day. It’s all business, to a point — we still have some fun in the morning with our guys. But it’s game day," Green said. "It’s what you play for, what you coach for. The best part of playing is the games, the best part of coaching is the games. And it’s nice to be back, for sure.” Further east, the Toronto Maple Leafs tweeted "Game On." Montreal sparkplug Brendan Gallagher expressed his excitement for renewing one of the oldest rivalries in Canadian sport on opening night. It's January instead of October and there will be no fans instead of 19,000-plus, but the hype machine still was whirring ahead of the Habs-Leafs all-Canadian division opener at Scotiabank Arena. "These new guys are going to get to understand the Montreal-Toronto rivalry pretty quickly, especially with the division format," Gallagher said. "It will be a lot of fun for us players to be a part of. It's going to be competitive and emotional. If you don't enjoy it, I guess you're playing the wrong sport." The Leafs released a video ahead of the opener, with visuals of virtual fans and the Toronto skyline setting the scene for what promises to be a unique night. The NHL is kicking off its abbreviated 56-game season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in North America. The league says it his put comprehensive health and safety protocols in place in hopes to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. But unlike the league's restart of the 2019-20 season that saw teams play in isolated environments in the hub cities of Toronto and Edmonton, teams will host games in their own arenas and travel for road games. And there have already been cracks. The league said 27 players had confirmed positive tests over training camp, including 17 players on the Dallas Stars. As part of the league's plan to play during the pandemic, all seven Canadian teams will play each other exclusively in the one-time-only North Division. South of the border, the Detroit Red Wings named Dylan Larkin captain and Mark Stone got the 'C' with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. In Florida, the Panthers got star goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky back for the first time since training camp started. Bobrovsky was previously declared unfit to play. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NFL draft makeover: Raiders need fresh blood at several spots on defense

    The Raiders need help at multiple spots on defense. We give them three players at three different spots who could offer help.

  • Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle dead of cancer at age 55

    VANCOUVER — Three-time Olympic rowing champion Kathleen Heddle has died of cancer at age 55. Canada's Heddle and Marnie McBean won Olympic gold medals in 1992 and 1996 in the coxless pair and double sculls respectively. Heddle also earned gold with the women's eight in 1992. "I am crushed and without words today at this loss," McBean wrote Wednesday in a social-media post. "Too soon." Heddle battled breast and lymph-node cancer followed by melanoma and brain cancer for six years. She died Monday at home in Vancouver, according to a Rowing Canada statement issued Wednesday on behalf of her family. "While our grief is as heavy as the darkest moment of night, the gifts given to us by Kathleen shine bright as the moon and stars," her family said in the statement. "With time, memories of our happiest days with Kathleen will be sure to overcome our tears." The statement included a November, 2020 quote from Heddle: "How is it that amongst some of the worst days ever, you can also experience some of the best?" Heddle was born in Trail, but her family moved to Vancouver when she was an infant. She became a rower while attending the University of British Columbia. Heddle and McBean are the only Canadian athletes to win three gold medals in Summer Olympic Games. They also claimed gold in the pair at the 1991 and 1995 world championships. Heddle's quiet resolve was the foil to McBean's more dominant personality. "Kathleen had an incredible sense of touch, seemingly aware of the natural rhythm and flow in things," her family wrote in its tribute to her. "Kathleen loved the serenity of being on the water and in nature, always a proponent of wearing a hat and sunscreen, even on a cloudy day." Heddle and McBean were inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 1997. Heddle is survived by her husband Mike and children Lyndsey and Mac. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • MLB suspends political donations in light of attack on U.S. Capitol

    MLB joins a growing list of companies changing their political donation strategies after last week's U.S. Capitol attack and is the major sports league to do so.

  • Cranbrook, B.C., suing former hockey team, Western Hockey League over Manitoba move

    VANCOUVER — The City of Cranbrook, B.C., is suing its former hockey team as well as the Western Hockey League over the team's departure in 2019. The Kootenay Ice left for Manitoba before the start of the 2019-20 season, becoming the Winnipeg Ice. A civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court says both the Ice and WHL are responsible for breaking a deal that was supposed to run through June 2023, costing the city hundreds of thousands of dollars. The city said in its lawsuit the team was paying arena lease fees, a percentage of game receipts, a cut of the club's advertising revenue and it collected 100 per cent of the parking and concession money. The claims have not been tested in court. No statements of defence have been filed and neither the Winnipeg Ice nor the WHL could immediately be reached for comment. The team, which moved to Cranbrook from Edmonton in 1998, won the WHL championship and Memorial Cup in 2002 and also won league titles in 2000 and 2011. The city said in its lawsuit that the league and team should have been aware that its licence agreement would have been breached by moving the Ice, resulting in the city suffering losses. WHL commissioner Ron Robison said in 2019 the team was "not viable" in the Cranbrook community despite the support from the city and its fans. "It is a difficult decision, but given low attendance trends and the support required to operate a WHL club, it is necessary to move the franchise to a market where it can be sustainable on a long-term basis," he said. The Ice were purchased by current owners Matt Cockell and Greg Fettes in 2017 from the Chynoweth family. "We understand this will be disappointing news for Cranbrook. Unfortunately, our collective effort failed to achieve the results required to create confidence that the franchise could be viable in this market," Cockell said in a statement published by the WHL when the team's move was announced. The city said in its lawsuit that it worked to replace the outgoing team with a new tenant, but in doing so incurred unexpected costs and lost revenue that would have been generated by the former WHL franchise. Cranbrook is asking for general and special damages along with its court costs. The Ice's move to Winnipeg marked the return of major junior hockey to the city for the first time since the Winnipeg Warriors relocated to Moose Jaw, Sask., in 1984. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2021. Nick Wells, The Canadian Press