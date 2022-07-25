Trump v. DeSantis: Young conservatives debate GOP's future

·7 min read

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When former President Donald Trump took the stage before a crowd of more than 5,000 young conservative activists in Tampa this weekend, he received the rock star's welcome he’s grown accustomed to over the seven years in which he’s reshaped the Republican Party.

One night earlier, it was Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who had the crowd on its feet as he headlined the day's program at Turning Point USA’s annual Student Action Summit.

“To be honest, it’s like choosing between your favorite child,” said Leo Milik, 19, who lives in Barrington, Illinois, when asked whom he'd like to see as the party's next nominee.

Milik, wearing a “Trump was Right” baseball cap, said both Republicans “have their pros, they have their cons.” For now, he said, he’s leaning toward Trump.

That sentiment reflects the soul searching underway inside the GOP as an invisible primary for the 2024 presidential nomination begins to take shape, dominated at least for the moment by Trump and DeSantis.

There’s little doubt that Trump is moving closer to announcing a third presidential campaign. But there’s genuine debate over whether he’s the party’s best candidate to take on President Joe Biden, who is otherwise seen as a vulnerable incumbent heading into the next campaign, weighed down by soaring inflation, sinking popularity and questions about his capacity to manage the U.S. into his 80s.

This summer’s hearings by the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection have only amplified the GOP’s anxiety about Trump. A pair of weekend editorials in the New York Post and Wall Street Journal — publications owned by the often Trump-friendly Rupert Murdoch — underscored the impact, castigating the former president for refusing to call off the mob of his supporters as they stormed the U.S. Capitol to halt the peaceful transfer of power.

“As a matter of principle, as a matter of character, Trump has proven himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again,” wrote the New York Post.

But inside the Tampa Convention Center, mentions of Jan. 6 elicited cheers as a who's who of Trump's “MAGA movement” took the stage in a room that had the feel of a Las Vegas nightclub.

Young attendees dressed in sparkly heels and candy-colored cowboy boots danced under laser lights to a DJ before the program began. Speakers were introduced with WWE-style videos, elaborate pyrotechnics and smoke displays. Throughout the venue, ring lights were placed strategically in front of logoed backdrops for flattering photo ops. Outside, a small group of neo-Nazis briefly waved swastika flags.

The top draw was Trump, who again teased his future plans.

“I ran twice. I won twice and did much better the second time … and now we may just have to do it again,” he said to thundering cheers and chants of “Take it back!"

During his speech, Trump appeared intent to address criticism from some corners of the party that he is too focused on relitigating the 2020 election, telling the crowd he wanted to talk about “some of the really big issues.” But he quickly returned to familiar grievances, labeling himself the most persecuted politician in the nation's history as he inched ever closer to announcing a run.

“If I renounced my beliefs, if I agreed to stay silent, if I stayed home, if I announced that I was not going to run for office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop,” he said. “But that’s what they want me to do. And you know what? There’s no chance I do that.”

DeSantis, who often insists he is focused solely on reelection as governor, headlined Friday night's program in an appearance that strongly suggested his ambitions extend beyond the state.

He welcomed the crowd to the “free state of Florida” and highlighted the anti-COVID mitigation policies that made him a conservative hero during the height of the pandemic. And he bragged about his efforts to bar discussions of race and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms, as well as his battles with Disney.

“We’ve accomplished an awful lot in the state of Florida. But we have only begun to fight," he said. “Because we are on a mission to keep the state of Florida free and to save our great country."

An unscientific straw poll of attendees at the event found that 78.7% would vote for Trump in a GOP primary, with DeSantis coming in second with 19%. No other potential candidate came in above 1 percent.

And many were indeed all in on a Trump 2024 run.

“I love the idea, I absolutely do," said Ryan Malone, 33, who recently moved from New York to Florida. While he is a big fan of DeSantis, he argued that Trump is best positioned to turn the country around from what he sees as Biden's litany of failures.

“I think that he would get more done," he said. "Again, I love DeSantis, he’s my 1A, right? But I do think that if we’re going to get out of this miserable period that we’re in, Trump is the guy to get us out of this hole.”

Still, he worried about what might happen if the two were to run against each other in a GOP primary.

“I wouldn’t want to see there be bad blood between the person who's, like, the true leader of our party and then the person who's, you know, the second coming,” he said.

But his wife, Dr. Mariuxi Viteri Malone, 33, is eager for DeSantis to run. As an immigrant from Ecuador, she said she was offended by Trump's rhetoric toward Hispanics.

“Be nice!" he said. “That’s all you need to do.”

Others were more strategic in their thinking.

Cameron Lilly, 29, said that he personally likes DeSantis better than Trump, but nonetheless thinks another Trump run makes sense for the party.

“I think Ron DeSantis right now is wasting the one more chance that Trump has," said Lilly, who works for a defense contractor in Annapolis, Maryland. "I like DeSantis even a little bit more. But I think if we want to have consistent conservatives in the White House, one more Trump term, DeSantis as vice president, and then potentially one or two more terms. That’s the way to keep conservatives in the White House for more years.”

Steven Dykstra, 22, had another reason.

“As much as I want DeSantis to be the president — he would make a great president — I want him to stay in Florida," said Dykstra, who attends Pasco-Hernando State College. “If he were to run in 2024, he wouldn’t be our governor. He’s been a great governor. I think he should stay.”

Orlando sisters Sydney and Janae Kinne, who go by “The Patriot Sisters” online, said they were fans of both Trump and DeSantis, but don't expect either to run in 2024.

“I would still vote for him. We’re still there. But I would like to see him in a different seat this year," said Janae, 23, of Trump. “If he runs, I mean, we’re going to be on the street rooting for him anyways. But we’d like to see him start to raise up other people who have the same mentality.”

Sydney, 21, said she was looking for an alternative, but wasn't sure who.

“That’s the question of the hour," she said. “Right now what we need is someone that, yes, is strong, they’re strong-willed, but someone that’s a little more kind of rallying everyone together."

But Zachary Roberson, 22, said that, if he ever had to choose between Trump and DeSantis, he'd pick the Florida governor.

“He seems like a more refined version of Trump. So I’m hoping he runs for president,” said Roberson, a student at Florida Gulf Coast University.

As for Trump, Roberson suggested: “You can run for governor here in Florida."

Jill Colvin, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Search and Rescue Operations Continue Amid Deadly Floods in South Iran

    At least 22 people were killed as flooding hit the southern Iranian city of Estahban, the Red Crescent Society of Iran (IRCS) said on July 24.A three-year-old boy was among the dead, the IRCS said. Efforts to locate a missing one-and-a-half-year-old girl were underway, according to IRCS. The Managing Director of the Fars Red Crescent provincial branch Hossein Darvishi said, “The Red Crescent relief workers saved 74 people from flooding. Two people are still missing.”Iranian Minister of Interior Ahmad Vahidi visited the flood-stricken area, the IRCS said in its statement. These photographs, published by Fars News Agency, show him visiting the area. Credit: Fars News Agency via Storyful

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Big Papi a big hit at his Baseball Hall of Fame induction

    COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — David Ortiz promised to speak from the heart. As usual, Big Papi delivered. His megawatt smile tinged with a tad of emotion, the former Boston Red Sox slugger was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday — after his daughter Alexandra sang the national anthiem — and was humbled by his surroundings. “I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to be here today and for giving me the joy of being able to travel this path, this path that has allowed me to be h

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Senior Fredericton Royals return to Baseball Hill after two-season hiatus

    On a night earlier this summer, after nine innings ended and the crowd dispersed, Kirk Cornell walked out to an empty, quiet Royals Field. Under the lights, he stood there in awe of the beauty of the ballpark, home to baseball in Marysville for more than 120 years. He imagined the ghosts of Fredericton baseball past, from the mill workers who played on the field in the 1800s, to his own senior baseball career with the Fredericton Royals in the late 1990s. "For people involved in the baseball com

  • Brooke Henderson wins 2nd career major at Evian Championship

    Brooke Henderson closed out The Amundi Evian Championship strong on Sunday to win her second career major, aided by three birdies in the final five holes. The Smiths Falls, Ont. native carried a two-shot lead into the final round in Evian-les-Bains, France, thanks in large part to being the first player in LPGA history to begin a major with two rounds of 64 or lower. The 24-year-old shot a 71 in the fourth round to clinch her victory, finishing one shot ahead of Sophia Schubert of the United Sta

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson loses UFC bout by decision in London

    LONDON — Canadian lightweight Kyle (The Monster) Nelson, returning to action after a 22-month-absence, started strongly but faded en route to a loss by decision to England's Jai (Black Country Banger) Herbert on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. All three judges scored it 29-28 to Herbert (12-4-0), each giving him the last two rounds. Nelson (13-5-0) scored more significant strikes, 41 to 36 according to UFC Stats, but Herbert had more control time, five minutes 57 second compared to 3:07 for the