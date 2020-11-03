Trump V Biden: The Battle for the White House in their own words

Joe Biden has clashed with Trump on nearly every issue

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have traded their fair share of vicious putdowns and comebacks during the 2020 election campaign.

From the “dumpster fire” first presidential debate to fighting behind the high school gym, no topic has been off the table for these candidates.

That first ‘debate’

In the first chaotic debate, Trump interrupting Biden a whopping 73 times. Unable to speak, Biden turned to viewers directly, via the camera, to express his frustration at being interrupted. "Will you just shush for a minute?" he said to Trump at one point.

Later, he added: "It's hard to get any word in with this clown."

View photos The Trump and Biden debates descended into chaos Getty Images Getty Images More

The 77-year-old former vice president also called Mr Trump, 74, "Putin’s puppy", a liar, a racist and "the worst president America has ever had" as the televised debate raged out of control and moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep order.

Mr Trump hit back. "In 47 months, I’ve done more than you’ve done in 47 years.

"The top ten cities and just about the top forty cities are run by Democrats in many cases, radical left, and they've got you wrapped around their finger, Joe, to a point where you don't want to say anything about law and order.

“And I'll tell you what the people of this country want and demand law and order, and you're afraid to even say it."

Drugs

Discussing Biden’s performances in the Democratic primary debates, Trump made the wild claim that his rival had sought chemical assistance.

“People say he was on performance-enhancing drugs. A lot of people have said that,” Trump said, without a shred evidence.

When challenged by reporters Trump told them to “look on the internet” to see who was saying it.

“I will be strongly demanding a drug test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the debate on Tuesday night,” Trump later wrote on Twitter.

“Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”

On Masks

Trump mocked Biden for him wearing masks. "What the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up," the president told supporters at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh. “Whatever makes you feel good Joe.”

Biden later hit out at “tough guys” not using the masks to halt the spread of coronavirus.

He said: “Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter, I think – is responsible for what happens to them.”

View photos Trump removes his mask at a presidential address Getty Images Getty Images More

Story continues