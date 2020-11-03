Trump V Biden: The Battle for the White House in their own words

Donald Trump and Joe Biden have traded their fair share of vicious putdowns and comebacks during the 2020 election campaign.
From the “dumpster fire” first presidential debate to fighting behind the high school gym, no topic has been off the table for these candidates.
That first ‘debate’
In the first chaotic debate, Trump interrupting Biden a whopping 73 times. Unable to speak, Biden turned to viewers directly, via the camera, to express his frustration at being interrupted. "Will you just shush for a minute?" he said to Trump at one point.
Later, he added: "It's hard to get any word in with this clown."
The 77-year-old former vice president also called Mr Trump, 74, "Putin’s puppy", a liar, a racist and "the worst president America has ever had" as the televised debate raged out of control and moderator Chris Wallace struggled to keep order.
Mr Trump hit back. "In 47 months, I’ve done more than you’ve done in 47 years.
"The top ten cities and just about the top forty cities are run by Democrats in many cases, radical left, and they've got you wrapped around their finger, Joe, to a point where you don't want to say anything about law and order.
“And I'll tell you what the people of this country want and demand law and order, and you're afraid to even say it."
Drugs
Discussing Biden’s performances in the Democratic primary debates, Trump made the wild claim that his rival had sought chemical assistance.
“People say he was on performance-enhancing drugs. A lot of people have said that,” Trump said, without a shred evidence.
When challenged by reporters Trump told them to “look on the internet” to see who was saying it.
“I will be strongly demanding a drug test of Sleepy Joe Biden prior to, or after, the debate on Tuesday night,” Trump later wrote on Twitter.
“Naturally, I will agree to take one also. His debate performances have been record-setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly. Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???”
On Masks
Trump mocked Biden for him wearing masks. "What the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s going to cover it up," the president told supporters at a campaign rally in Pittsburgh. “Whatever makes you feel good Joe.”
Biden later hit out at “tough guys” not using the masks to halt the spread of coronavirus.
He said: “Look, anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying, masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter, I think – is responsible for what happens to them.”
Family
"Hunter got thrown out of the military," Trump said of the former vice president's son. "He was thrown out, dishonourably discharged, for cocaine use."
Hunter Biden, 50, actually received an administrative discharge, not a dishonourable discharge, from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 2014 after he tested positive for cocaine. This didn’t stop Donald Trump Jr labelling Hunter a “crackhead” on Glenn Beck’s right wing phone-in show.
But Joe Biden said at the debate that he was proud of his son for going through rehab.
On the campaign trail Biden has steadfastly refused to insult Trump’s family.
"It's a specific decision, and I just think it's crass," Biden said. "Look, I'm running against Donald Trump, not his children. The American people want to hear about their families, not about Trump's family or my family, although I'm very proud of my family."
"It's just not how I was raised, it's that basic," Biden added.
School fight
In 2018, voters were forced to imagine who would win in a schoolyard brawl between the two septuagenarians after Joe Biden said he would "beat the hell" out of Trump behind a gym for disrespecting women.
Biden, speaking at a University of Miami rally to combat sexual assault, said: "A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, 'I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it,'" referring to an Access Hollywood audio recording in which Trump is heard boasting about kissing and groping women without their consent.
Asked if he would like to debate Trump, Biden said: "If we were in high school, I'd take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him."
Trump replied over Twitter calling Biden “weak both physically and mentally” adding: “He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!”
Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018
On Hair
At a rally in Detroit, Mr. Biden mocked Mr. Trump for having written off as business expenses more than $70,000 paid to style his hair during “The Apprentice.”
“I tell you what, man,” Mr. Biden said. “I hardly have any hair, but I’d rather have what I have.”
Coronavirus
In the first debate, Biden told voters how Trump had "panicked" over the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans.
"A lot of people died and a lot more are going to die unless he gets a lot smarter, a lot quicker," Biden said.
But Trump hit back. "You graduated either the lowest or almost the lowest in your class," the president retorted. "Don't ever use the word smart with me. Don't ever use that word."
At a rally in Goodyear, Arizona, this week Trump warned that a Biden presidency, favouring lockdowns, would cancel Christmas.
"If you vote for Joe Biden it means no kids in school, no graduations, no weddings, no thanksgivings, no Christmas, and no Fourth of July together.
"Other than that you'll have a wonderful life. Can't see anybody, but that's alright."
Mental health
Donald Trump mocked Biden with a campaign poster showing his rival in a care home, after claiming, without evidence, that he has dementia.
Trump, 74, shared the photoshopped image of Biden, 77, surrounded by elderly people in wheelchairs to Twitter with a caption “Biden for Resident”.
Trump added: “Joe has never been a nice or kind guy, so it’s easier to find this obvious & rapidly getting worse 'dementia' unacceptable for USA!”
But Biden has also cast doubt on 74-year-old Mr Trump's health, telling CNN: "Thank God I am in good health."
“Just look at us," he added. "Who seems to be in shape? Who seems to be able to move around.”