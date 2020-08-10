Trump ushered from briefing after reports of Secret Service shooting near White House

President Donald Trump was abruptly pulled from a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon shortly after it started due to a reported shooting just outside the White House.

The president was rushed from the briefing about 3 minutes in, CSPAN video shows. The media room was put on lockdown, CNBC reports.

When he returned, Trump said a “suspect” had been shot by law enforcement outside the White House.

“The suspect is now on the way to the hospital. I can’t tell you the condition of the suspect,” he said. “There’s was no one else injured, there was no other law enforcement injured.”

The president told reporters he believes the suspect was armed.

“I do want to thank Secret Service, they are fantastic,” he said.