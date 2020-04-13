Trump Uses Coronavirus Briefing to Play Batshit Campaign Ad Attacking Press

Alex Wong/Getty

President Donald Trump took over Monday’s White House coronavirus task force briefing to lash out at critics with a bizarre video championing his response to the deadly disease and denigrating those who oppose him.

It was the most striking move yet by the president in going after critics at a time when the American people turn to the briefings for information.

“The press has not treated these incredible people who’ve done such a great job, they haven’t treated them fairly,” Trump insisted. “They’re way off.”

The Monday briefing quickly devolved into the president airing widespread grievances against his critics, from his likely 2020 general election opponent Joe Biden to governors and reporters who have dared to call his virus response into question over the last few weeks as American life has ground to a halt during the pandemic.

In a mash up of clips and audio that amounted to campaign ad, Trump lashed out at critics and returned to his favorite past time of going after reporters. The video began with a white screen saying “the media minimized the risk from the start.” At one point, it showed news clips of different governors giving kind remarks about the president’s response to the pandemic.

An agitated and indignant president pointed at the seated press corps, telling them that while he’d answer some questions after airing his montage of coronavirus praise that maybe “I’ll ask you some questions because you’re so guilty.”

Both CNN and MSNBC, which have wavered between airing the increasingly antagonistic briefings, both cut away during the airing of the multi-minute campaign ad. The networks, however, came back to broadcast the performance after a short break.

The president’s reaction to the pandemic has attracted criticism and Trump has shown a growing sensitivity to public rebukes of his response.

“It’s very sad when people write false stories,” Trump said after the clip ended, before lambasting The New York Times.

“If you had libel laws they would have been out of business even before they’ll end up going out of business,” Trump said of one of the most credible news sources in America.

When a reporter pressed him about the video resembling a campaign ad, Trump said it was done in the office. “We’re getting fake news and I’d like to have it corrected,” he declared.

The president also claimed that White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino created the video, prompting reporters to question the fact that he had government employees put together what was essentially a campaign advertisement.

“I would not say produced, I would say clips,” Trump nonsensically explained. “That is to keep you honest. I do not think it will work, have any impact. You heard the clips, heard what I said.”

Trump, visibly angry, continued to defend his response to the pandemic during the presser, insisting, “everything we did was right.”

Even before Trump began the briefing Monday, the last 24 hours were a whirlwind for the White House.

On Sunday, Trump quote tweeted a social media post with the #FireFauci hashtag, boosting fringe criticisms about Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci’s lengthy and esteemed career has established him as a key foil to the president’s wandering answers during coronavirus task force briefings over when to re-open the country amid the health-care crisis. Fauci has also been a steady presence at the briefings.

Trump’s retweet prompted the White House to issue a statement that attacked the media while declaring that the president has no intention of firing Fauci.

As the briefing continued to run amok from its actual purpose for the American public, Trump declared he likes Fauci.

When reporters asked Trump quote tweeting the post with the #FireFauci hashtag, he brushed it off saying, “I retweeted somebody, I don’t know.”

“It doesn’t matter,” Trump said.

When he was pressed about he noticed the context of the tweet, Trump said, “I notice everything.”

He then made clear he was not firing Fauci.

As the briefing went on, Trump continued to champion his administration’s response, then turned to the governors, noting that some are Democrats, before adding that “many of them didn’t do their jobs.”

“I’ll let you know someday, let’s see what happens,” Trump said.

