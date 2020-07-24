Trump: US In 'Very Good Shape' On Coronavirus Unless 'You Look South And West'

As the coronavirus continued to ravage large swaths of America on Thursday, Donald Trump left Twitter critics aghast when he declared the country is in “very good shape” in terms of Covid-19 “other than if you look south and west.”

Trump made the comment during his White House press briefing on the same day that coronavirus cases surpassed 4 million in the US. He also announced the cancellation of Republican National Convention events in Jacksonville, Florida, due to coronavirus concerns.

Gesturing to a map of the nation peppered with large red patches indicating hotspots where coronavirus cases have surged, Trump said: “You see, from that, it’s in great shape, lots of it. The Northeast has become very clean.”

“The country is in very good shape other than if you look south or west. Some problems. That’ll all work out.”

Trump: The northeast has become very clean. The country is in very good shape, other than if you look South and West pic.twitter.com/6hfaeRSCp6 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 23, 2020

According to a New York Times database, cases were decreasing in just two states and trending upward in 39 on Thursday. The Covid Tracking Project’s latest report of nationwide data ― which it noted may be deflated due to erratic reporting from hospitals in some states ― indicated that hospitalisations are nearing an all-time high.

Twitter critics had some notes on Trump’s observation:

Other than if you look at all the states whose governors followed Trump's guidance about reopening, the country is in good shape. https://t.co/2qkPJiS5Hm — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) July 23, 2020

Yeah, sure, just don't look at 2 of the 4 available directions. https://t.co/3QKBbZ3VBj — Jesse Damiani (@JesseDamiani) July 23, 2020

Yes and the people who are dying from coronavirus are in very good shape except for dying from coronavirus.



He is the dumbest living organism. https://t.co/Hm32iLsLYZ — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 23, 2020

