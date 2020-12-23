Trump urges Congress to amend 'wasteful' coronavirus aid bill

·4 min read

US President Trump has urged Congress to amend a bumper coronavirus stimulus bill to increase stimulus payments to $2,000 (£1,500) per American.

In a video message posted on Twitter, he asked lawmakers to "remove wasteful and unnecessary items", adding that the package "really is a disgrace".

"It's called the Covid relief bill, but it has almost nothing to do with Covid," he said.

The $900bn bill includes one-off $600 payments to most Americans.

Mr Trump, who leaves office on 20 January, had been expected to sign the sprawling legislation into law following its passage through Congress on Monday night.

What did Trump say?

But in Tuesday night's message from the White House, the Republican president baulked at spending in the bill on other countries, arguing that the money should go to struggling Americans.

He said: "This bill contains $85.5m for assistance to Cambodia, $134m to Burma, $1.3bn for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment, $25m for democracy and gender programmes in Pakistan, $505m to Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama."

The president questioned why the Kennedy Center, a performing arts complex in Washington DC, was set to receive $40m when it is not open, and more than $1bn has been allocated to museums and galleries in the capital.

Mr Trump concluded: "Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests, while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It wasn't their fault. It was China's fault.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple.

"I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package."

Mr Trump's statement stunned Capitol Hill, plunging the long-awaited aid bill into turmoil.

If the president vetoes the legislation the US government could shut down on 29 December because the package was attached to a $1.4tn spending measure to fund federal agencies for the next nine months.

What's in the aid bill?

Republicans and Democrats have been negotiating a coronavirus stimulus rescue since July.

On Monday afternoon, congressional leaders unveiled a 5,593-page package and voted on it several hours later.

Several lawmakers protested that they had not been given an opportunity to read the contents.

Nevertheless the bill sailed through the House of Representatives by 359-53 and the Senate by 92-6.

The relief package contains a number of provisions that will help tens of millions of Americans struggling to make ends meet in the pandemic-battered economy.

The one-off payments of $600 are half the sum provided by the last major coronavirus aid bill in March, which contained $2.4tn in economic relief.

Monday's package extends federal jobless benefits of up to $300 per week for 11 weeks, although this again is half the amount provided by the previous bill.

The package contains $25bn in rental aid and extends an eviction moratorium that was due to expire at the end of this month, a lifeline for millions of Americans.

The bill also bans surprise medical billing - where hospital patients get slapped with often exorbitant stealth fees because they were treated by a doctor who was not covered by their health insurer.

But after poring over the mammoth legislation, journalists and critics have highlighted a string of alleged giveaways for lobbyists.

The Washington Post, for example, reports that the package contains $110bn in tax breaks for sectors such as the liquor industry and motorsports entertainment.

How have Democratic leaders reacted?

On Tuesday, President-elect Joseph Biden said the coronavirus bill was merely a "down payment" and vowed he would press lawmakers to pass another stimulus bill after he enters office next month.

"Congress did its job this week," the Democrat said, speaking from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, "and I can and I must ask them to do it again next year."

The most powerful congressional Democrat, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, usually a fierce antagonist of the president, said she agreed with Mr Trump's call for $2,000 one-off stimulus payments for every American.

"Let's do it!" she tweeted, pledging that her party would bring the proposal to the floor this week.

However, such a plan would need to be passed by the Republican-controlled Senate, where it may well face resistance.

The Democratic minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, tweeted: "Trump needs to sign the bill to help people and keep the government open and we're glad to pass more aid Americans need".

Latest Stories

  • Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving shine as Nets roll past Warriors to tip off NBA season

    The Nets were as good as advertised in Kevin Durant's Brooklyn debut.

  • Week 16 waiver wire: Considerations for championship weekend

    Your roster is likely set if you've made it this far, but with a championship on the line, every point matters.

  • NHL makes important change to offside rule

    The NHL has eliminated some needless nuance from its offside rule.

  • The top league-winning, high-risk plays for fantasy finale | The Lineup

    Steven Psihogios and Wesley Cheng count you down to the final week of the fantasy season, and make the case for Jalen Hurts, Cole Beasley, Leonard Fournette and Logan Thomas as league winners.

  • Lakers debut NBA championship rings, won't unveil banner at Staples Center without fans

    "Stay Tuned, Lakers Family."

  • 2020-21 NBA season mega-preview: All you need to know from hot takes to important dates

    From previews to picks, analysis to awards, important dates to key developments, Yahoo Sports NBA breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the 2020-21 season.

  • Devils, Capitals become first NHL teams to place brand advertising on helmets

    The New Jersey Devils and Washington Capitals became the first NHL teams to approve ads on helmets, but the news received mixed reactions from fans.

  • Texans reportedly fine players for maskless grand opening of Deshaun Watson's restaurant

    Yes, Deshaun Watson opened a new restaurant at the height of a pandemic.

  • Jets donate $1M to social justice initiatives

    The Jets have pledged $1 million spread between four different social justice organizations.

  • Nurse looking to Anunoby, Siakam & VanVleet to take 'Big 3' challenge

    With OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet extended, the Raptors have established their core for the next few years and once Kyle Lowry retires, that trio will be depended on to compete and win against the NBA’s best players.

  • Durant returns with 22 and a 125-99 Nets rout of Warriors

    NEW YORK — Kevin Durant shook off 18 months of rust in a matter of minutes. Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night in the NBA's season opener. Durant finished with 22 points in 25 minutes of his first official game since rupturing his Achilles tendon while playing for Golden State in Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals. It's a new start for Durant, but he did the same things he's been doing for years. “I tried not to make too big a deal out of this whole thing and realize I’ve been playing this game since I was 8 years old, so just got to revert back to what I know,” Durant said. Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points and Caris LeVert scored 20 as the Nets led by as many as 38, pouring on the points the way the Phoenix Suns did when Nash was their point guard, or more recently Golden State did when Durant was their All-Star forward. The Nets made the playoffs last season but now are expected to contend for the Eastern Conference title after finally getting Durant and Irving on the court together. They used the first game of the shortened, 72-game season to prove they might be worth the hype. “I think our goals are a lot higher this year and we just want to be able to come in and dominate and do that consistently,” Irving said. Stephen Curry had 20 points and 10 assists for the Warriors, a depleted team that looks nothing like the powerhouse that won two titles in Durant's three seasons there. Durant left shortly after having surgery following his injury and was expected to sit out the entire 2019-20 season even before it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Teammates who have worked out with him said the four-time scoring champion was back in top form and Durant quickly backed up their boasts in a mostly empty Barclays Center. He made his first three shots, one a 3-pointer and another while being fouled, and was in double figures in fewer than five minutes. He did everything but keep up with Irving, who made three 3-pointers and had 17 points in 9 1/2 minutes of the opening quarter, when the Nets led by as many as 21. Irving, himself coming back from injury after playing just 20 games last season because of shoulder problems, had Brooklyn’s last two baskets of the first half, including a deep 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds left that made it 63-45. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he was happy for Durant but upset with what he saw from his team, trying to bounce back after winning a league-low 15 games last season. “Both Kevin and Kyrie just kind of had their way in the first half," he said. "So the lack of physicality and competition were the most disappointing things.” Durant then scored 10 more in Brooklyn's 36-point third quarter, ending his night for good late in the period. No. 2 pick James Wiseman started at centre despite his limited preparation and had 19 points and six rebounds. But the Warriors, playing without Draymond Green because of a sore right foot, need to find more shooting around Curry with Klay Thompson set to miss a second straight season. Andrew Wiggins was 4 for 16 for his 13 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. was 3 for 14. TIP-INS Warriors: Kerr said Green planned an individual workout Tuesday and would hopefully do some group work Wednesday when they remained in New York to practice. ... Wiseman, at 19 years, 266 days, became the third-youngest Golden State player to start a game behind Andris Biedrins (18, 352) and Anthony Randolph (19, 179). ... The Warriors signed Juan Toscano-Anderson, who started six games for them last season, to a two-way contract. Nets: The Nets snapped a seven-game losing streak in season openers. They are 1-0 for the first time since Nov. 3, 2012, their first game at Barclays Center after moving from New Jersey. ... Brooklyn re-signed G Chris Chiozza to a two-way contract Tuesday. He played in 18 games for the Nets last season. ... The Nets honoured the essential workers who have helped New York fight the coronavirus, raising a banner on one end of Barclays Center. Travelling FOR THE HOLIDAYS Golden State is starting the season on a four-game Eastern road trip, including a Christmas game at Milwaukee. It’s the first time the Warriors began in the Eastern time zone since 1975. UP NEXT Warriors: Visit Milwaukee on Friday. Nets: Visit Boston on Friday in what will be Irving's first regular-season game there since leaving the Celtics. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Lakers get championship rings with empty arena, full hearts

    LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Lakers received their NBA championship rings Tuesday night in an empty arena that still felt filled with warmth from their families, friends and millions of fans worldwide.And while they put the blindingly brilliant jewelry on their fingers, the Lakers promised to hold a real party for their 17th championship as soon as everyone can attend.“I’m going to take a second to speak directly to Lakers fans: We miss you so much,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said. “The team misses you, but someday soon, we’ll be together. And when we are together, we have something special to celebrate.”Just 72 days after LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their teammates finished off the Miami Heat in the NBA bubble, the Lakers returned from the shortest off-season in league history to get their reward. The coaches, executives and 11 returning players from last season’s championship team received their rings at Staples Center in a brief, warm ceremony before their regular season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers.The raising of the banner honouring their 17th championship is going to wait until fans are in Staples Center to enjoy it with them. The spot where it will hang eventually on the arena walls is currently occupied by a black banner reading: “STAY TUNED, LAKERS FAMILY.”The ring presentations observed social distancing measures that seemed totally appropriate for 2020. The families of the Lakers' players and coaches appeared in short, heartfelt videos of introduction before the players walked up to an individual podium to grab the rings by themselves.Davis was cheered on by his parents, who expressed their pride in all of his basketball accomplishments. James' mother, uncles and children virtually congratulated him before he claimed his ring and joyously held up four fingers in honour of his four NBA titles with three franchises.When general manager Rob Pelinka put his ring on his right hand, he threw up a 2 and 4 with his fingers in honour of Kobe Bryant.“You showed last year what a talented group of individuals can accomplish if they buy into being a team,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel told his players. “To our fans, we cannot wait until it is safe enough for you guys to be back at Staples Center so we can perform in front of you and celebrate all this stuff with you guys. We thank you and we love you.”Jason of Beverly Hills, the Lakers’ traditional jeweler, created the rings, just as he did for the 2009 and 2010 championship teams led by Bryant, Pau Gasol and coach Phil Jackson.James and Davis led the Lakers to the title in the NBA’s Florida bubble during the first season of their West Coast partnership, making a 16-5 post-season run to James’ fourth championship and Davis’ first.But the Lakers made no secret of their disappointment at celebrating their entire off-season without fans, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. They didn’t get a parade in downtown Los Angeles, and no fans were in the Staples stands to cheer in recognition of the franchise’s sixth championship since the downtown building opened in 1999.“These are obviously highly unusual times and a very different ring ceremony without fans,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “To the Laker fans, we’re going to make it up to you. We’ll do this again when the fans are in the building.”Buss and Vogel also made sure to thank the Lakers who moved on during the brief off-season: JaVale McGee, Danny Green, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley, JR Smith, Dion Waiters, Troy Daniels and DeMarcus Cousins."Winning No. 17 means you are forever a part of the Lakers legacy, just as you are forever a part of ours," Buss said.And at least one member of the Miami Heat — Bradley, who passed on joining the Lakers in the bubble last summer citing family health concerns and then signed with the Lakers’ NBA Finals opponent in the off-season — was eager to see the Lakers’ ring celebration.Bradley said he would be watching the ceremony on television. The Heat were in Orlando on Tuesday night, preparing for their opener their Wednesday against the Magic.“I was actually texting Kyle Kuzma this morning,” Bradley said Tuesday. “He’s pretty excited about the ceremony. I’m excited for those guys. ... There was a lot of work I put in last year with that team and it’ll be a memory that I have forever.”Bradley has been sized for a ring, though wasn’t clear Tuesday exactly when he would receive the jewelry. The Heat visit the Lakers on Feb. 20, which might be the logical time for Bradley to get the ring.___AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsGreg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Lakers find unique way to honor Kobe Bryant with 2020 championship rings

    The Black Mamba found a way onto the Lakers' championship rings.

  • BYU and QB Zach Wilson end 2020 with an exclamation mark in Boca Raton Bowl blowout of UCF

    Wilson scored 5 TDs as No. 16 BYU beat UCF 49-23.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 16 Best Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their best bets for Week 16 of the NFL season.

  • The 7 most impactful rookies for the 2020-21 NBA season

    We're finally getting to see what the 2020 NBA draft class can do and who will make the biggest impact in the 2020-21 season.

  • Fuld named Phillies GM ' FastCast

    The Phillies name Sam Fuld as their new general manager, plus the Mets sign Noah Syndergaard to a one-year deal on this edition of FastCast

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 16 Prop Bets

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Liz Loza debate a few prop bets for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Posted Up - Will KD or Kyrie be the leader of the Nets?

    Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes and senior NBA writer Vincent Goodwill discuss Brooklyn’s top duo and how their chemistry will have to mold throughout their first season on the court together.

  • Keyontae Johnson released from hospital 10 days after collapsing on court

    Keyontae Johnson's family has asked that fans show patience regarding Johnson's "illness."