Trump Unleashes Vicious Personal Attack On MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace

Click here to read the full article.

President Donald Trump has unleashed his ire on MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, calling her a “3rd rate lapdog,” among other things.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wallace hosts Deadline: White House on MSNBC, and was a panelist on ABC’s The View from 2014 to 2015.

More from Deadline

She previously served as White House communications director for George W. Bush and was a senior advisor for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, however, she is now a staunch critic of the Trump administration.

After the cable news anchor bashed conservatives and defended former Vice President Joe Biden Friday on-air, Trump directed a string of insults at her, MSNBC and its parent company, Comcast.

“She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes! https://t.co/F8azYEJHm5 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2020





He was responding to a tweet from conservative author and Fox News host Mark Levin, who criticized Wallace for comments she made accusing the right of trying to “smear” Biden.

Story continues

“Having once been a member of the Republican party, the right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden,” Wallace said during a panel discussion on MSNBC about Biden’s Friday morning interview on the network.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.