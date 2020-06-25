Trump 'has trouble with women leaders', says sacked adviser John Bolton

Donald Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton has told Sky News that the president "has trouble with women leaders".

He said Donald Trump and former British prime minister Theresa May "have very different approaches to politics".

Mr Bolton described his former boss as a "talker" who "likes to talk".

In contrast, he said: "Theresa May is the kind of politician who says what she has to say. And there's not a lot of small talk.

"There's not a lot of back and forth. That's a personal style. Doesn't come anywhere close to Donald Trump's personal style.

"My own opinion, and I can't prove this, I think he has trouble with women leaders."

Mr Bolton also said Mr Trump "had trouble" with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He added: "These are not substantive disagreements. These are personality issues.

"But because of the way Trump looks at relations with other leaders, he has enormous difficulty distinguishing between the personal relationship he has with the leader of another country, and the fundamental US relationship with the other country as a whole."

Mr Bolton has made a series of allegations against the US president in a new tell-all book.

His memoir hit shops this week after a federal judge ruled it could be published despite the White House trying to block the release amid concerns it contained classified information.

The book includes claims that Mr Trump had been unaware that Britain was a nuclear power, that the president had asked if Finland was part of Russia, and that he had sought help from Chinese President Xi Jinping to win November's presidential election in the US.

Mr Bolton was sacked by Mr Trump in September after 17 months in the White House job - and Mr Trump told Fox News last week that his former adviser "broke the law" in publishing the book.

He also tweeted that Mr Bolton was just trying to get even for being fired "like the sick puppy he is!".

In court, Justice Department lawyer David Morrell said Mr Bolton should not be allowed to profit from flouting his contractual obligation to not disclose classified material he had access to while working at the White House.

The court heard that Mr Bolton had been told on 27 April by the official responsible for overseeing the National Security Council's pre-publication process that no classified material had been found in the manuscript.