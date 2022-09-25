Trump Trashes Mitch McConnell, Says ‘The Old Crow’s a Piece of S–,’ Upcoming Book Claims

Former President Donald Trump doesn’t hold back when voicing his contempt for his foes and, according to interviews he did with The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman, Senate Majority Leader is high on that list.

In a series of interviews with Trump that Haberman are in her upcoming book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” and shared with The Atlantic, one of the topics that came up was political figures he deemed as “tough.” Trump told Haberman that he assumed McConnell would be strong in his role, but then came to believe otherwise.

Haberman, whose upcoming book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” will be released on Oct. 2, said that Trump’s criticism of McConnell had “plenty of factual problems.”

“In fact, McConnell had kept Republican senators in line over and over to advance Trump’s policy and personnel concerns and generally protect his political standing as the leader of the Republican Party. Nevertheless, Trump said to me in another session, using his favorite new nickname for McConnell, ‘The Old Crow’s a piece of s—,’” Haberman wrote.

According to Haberman’s book, Trump’s criticisms didn’t begin and end with McConnell. Her take on his opinion of his vice president wasn’t much better, mostly because Mike Pence began to defend his refusal to throw the 2020 election on Jan. 6.

“I said, ‘Mike, you have a chance to be Thomas Jefferson, or you can be Mike Pence,’” Haberman remembered Trump saying and referring again to an inaccurate comparison to the election of 1800. “He chose to be Mike Pence.”

And, of course, he couldn’t resist a dig at his ally-turned-critic, Chris Christie, and the man who is angling to compete with him for the Republican nomination for president in the 2024 election, Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Haberman wrote: “I brought up another potential future primary rival, by mentioning that he had been compared to New Jersey’s feisty Governor Chris Christie before the two men faced off in the 2016 primary. Trump replied, ‘I was compared to him? Why? I didn’t know I had that big of a weight problem.’ A small smirk followed. Then: ‘He’s an opportunist.’ I heard that Trump was describing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in similar terms, calling him ‘fat,’ ‘phony,’ and ‘whiny,’ while claiming credit for making his candidacy in 2018.”

After spending four years as the White House correspondent for The New York Times during the Trump administration, Haberman was left with this:

“The reality is that he treats everyone like they are his psychiatrists—reporters, government aides, and members of Congress, friends and pseudo-friends and rally attendees and White House staff and customers. All present a chance for him to vent or test reactions or gauge how his statements are playing or discover how he is feeling. He works things out in real time in front of all of us. Along the way, he reoriented an entire country to react to his moods and emotions,” she wrote in conclusion.

“I spent the four years of his presidency getting asked by people to decipher why he was doing what he was doing, but the truth is, ultimately, almost no one really knows him. Some know him better than others, but he is often simply, purely opaque, permitting people to read meaning and depth into every action, no matter how empty they might be.”

