Trump threatens to deploy 'heavily armed' US military to crush George Floyd protests

Donald Trump arrives in the Rose Garden of the White House to make a statement threatening to deploy the US military to crush George Floyd protests: EPA

Donald Trump vowed to end violent protests across the country, threatening to deploy "heavily armed" US military troops to cities even if mayors and governors object. The president spoke at the White House with the sound of police firing tear gas at protesters in Washington audible behind him.

"A number of state and local governments have failed to take necessary action to safeguard their residents," Mr Trump said during an early evening Rose Garden statement with another protest over George Floyd's death last week while in police custody in Minneapolis. Mr Floyd was a black man; the officer who kneeled on his neck was white. "I am mobilising all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson, and to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans."

"We are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread across our country. We will end it now," he said, noting he had recommended on a call with governors they activate their National guard troops, if needed. "If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.

Mr Trump spoke as uniformed US Secret Service and US Park Police officers, backed by National Guard troops, fired tear gas at protesters about a block from the White House.

Mounted officers on horseback were used as a 7 p.m. curfew set by Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser approached.

