Trump Threatens CNN with Lawsuit for Alleged Defamation in Reporting Former President's 2020 Election 'Lies'

donald trump

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is threatening legal action against CNN, accusing the network of defaming him by calling his assertions about a stolen 2020 presidential election "false narratives," "baseless theories" and part of a "Big Lie."

"I have notified CNN of my intent to file a lawsuit over their repeated defamatory statements against me," Trump said in a statement Wednesday. "I will also be commencing actions against other media outlets who have defamed me and defrauded the public regarding the overwhelming evidence of fraud throughout the 2020 Election. I will never stop fighting for the truth and for the future of our Country!"

The statement comes after Trump's lawyers wrote in a letter to CNN executives, dated July 21, calling for the network to "publish a full and fair correction, apology, or retraction" for "numerous articles and televised transmissions."

RELATED: Former DOJ Officials Are Asked Under Oath If Any of Trump's Election Fraud Claims Were Found Credible: 'No.'

The CNN content cited in the 282-page letter is primarily related to his claims about the 2020 presidential election, which Trump says was stolen, despite evidence to the contrary.

"For the months and years that have followed the 2020 election, CNN took it upon itself to engage in a campaign of dissuasion — branding President Trump a liar, and one who subscribes to the notion of the 'Big Lie,'" the letter states. "Reportedly, the term 'Big Lie' has been uttered in the context of President Trump's belief, more than 7,700 times on CNN since January of 2021."

The letter alleges CNN made "false and defamatory" in describing the terms as such.

CNN declined to comment on Trump's threat to bring a lawsuit.

According to the letter, Trump's comments about a stolen election are "not lies" because "he subjectively believes that the results of the 2020 presidential election turned on fraudulent voting activity in several key states."

Story continues

But there are reported instances of Trump admitting he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

RELATED: Former Aide Says Trump Privately Admitted Biden Won 2020 Election: 'Can You Believe I Lost to This Guy?'

Former White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed during an appearance on CNN in June that Trump privately confessed he lost.

"He admitted, he blurted out watching Joe Biden on TV, 'Can you believe I lost to this guy?'" Griffin said. "And he actually admitted in a press conference when he was speaking about coronavirus in a press briefing room, he actually slipped and kind of admitted that Joe Biden won."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MAY 14: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the American Freedom Tour at the Austin Convention Center on May 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. The national event gathered conservatives from around the country to defend, empower and help promote conservative agendas nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Brandon Bell/Getty Donald Trump

What's more, Trump's own attorney general, Bill Barr, told the former president that claims of a stolen election were "bulls---," according to testimony Barr gave to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

In an interview with NBC News, Barr said in March that he told the president in a December 2021 meeting that there was no truth to the theories that the election was rigged or stolen and that "it was wrong to be shoveling it out the way his team was."

RELATED: Bill Barr Says Donald Trump Slapped Desk in Anger When He Told President Voter Fraud Claims Were 'Bulls---'

The former attorney general said the president "was asking about different theories" to support the claims that he should remain in office.

"I had the answers," Barr said in the March interview. "I was able to tell him, 'This was wrong because of this.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Trump's daughter and former senior advisor in the White House, Ivanka Trump, also testified before the committee and said under oath that she "accepted" Barr's assessment.

"It affected my perspective," she said of Barr's statements. "I respect Attorney General Barr, so I accepted what he said," she testified.

Other Justice Department officials also appeared as witnesses in the House's Jan. 6 investigation and said under oath that there was no credibility to Trump's claims of a stolen election.