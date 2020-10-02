Trump tests positive for COVID-19 live updates: Bidens says they'll 'continue to pray' for Trumps, Pence tests negative - live updates

President Donald Trump announced early Friday he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came hours after it was reported that adviser Hope Hicks, with whom he had recently traveled, had been infected.

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative.

Outpourings of support and well-wishes for the president have flooded in for the president, 74. In addition to the concerns about the Trumps' health, the positive test results raise many questions about the impact the development could have on the presidential election, which is just 32 days away.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the first presidential debate Tuesday, said he plans to get a coronavirus test after President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump tested positive for the virus.

Wallace told Fox his wife and four children, who were at the debate, would likely also be tested.

Wallace noted in an interview on FOX news this morning that the Trump family and supporters in the debate took off their masks in violation of the debate protocol.

The rule was that "everybody except for the President, the Vice President and I, were supposed to wear masks. We were the only ones told that we were not to wear masks. And actually a safety personnel person from the Cleveland Clinic came up to the first family when they were seated and offered them masks in case they didn't have them and they were waved away. And people in the hall noticed that they weren't wearing masks and everybody else in the hall was wearing a mask. When the debate ended, Mrs. Trump came over, walked past me, she was not wearing a mask. Mrs. Biden walked past me to her husband and she was wearing a mask. So there was a difference in the way the two families and their camps treated the health safety regulations inside the hall."

- Ledyard King

The White House said President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both advisors to the president, tested negative for the coronavirus Friday.

".@IvankaTrump and Jared Kushner were tested again today for COVID-19 and both are negative," tweeted Carolina Hurley, special assistant to the president.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced early Friday they tested positive for COVID-19.

- Sean Rossman

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she is praying for President Donald Trump and his family after the president and first lady Melania Trump announced they tested positive for COVID-19.

“I know that he’ll have the best of care and that’s what we want for everyone in our country," Pelosi said on MSNBC Friday morning.

She said she hopes this marks a turning point and a “learning experience” in the country to take the virus seriously if even the president, with all the precautions, can become infected.

“It’s tragic. It’s very sad," she said.

But she also said that going into crowds “unmasked and all the rest was sort of a brazen invitation for something like this to happen.”

- Deirdre Shesgreen

Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and her husband Doug Emhoff also offered the president and first lady wishes for a speedy recovery.

"Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery," Harris said in a tweet. "We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts."