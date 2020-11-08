Trump team’s Four Seasons blunder compared to The Thick of It: ‘I can’t get over how funny this is’

The latest blunder by the Trump administration is being compared to a scene direct from political sitcom The Thick of It.

On Saturday (7 November), Trump announced that he would be holding a "big press conference" at "Four Seasons, Philadelphia".

However, he followed that up by saying the conference would actually be held at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which is not the four-star hotel, but a local business on the outskirts of Philadelphia established in 1992.

Many people on Twitter found the error hilarious, especially considering it came on the same day that Trump was beaten at the 2020 presidential election by Joe Biden.

Many began comparing the odd image of Trump's team speaking from the small business' parking area to a deleted scene from Veep creator Armando iannucci's beloved sitcom focused on political spin doctor Malcolm Tucker (Peter Capaldi).

"I absolutely can not go over how funny this is," one person wrote before comparing it to the show.

“As if to make The Thick Of It look like a documentary, the Trump camp booked a press conference in the car park of the Four Seasons landscaping company instead of the Four Seasons Hotel,” one person said, adding: “And went ahead anyway, rather than admit it was a mistake.”

that setting of the press conference is straight out of "the thick of it" and should be treasured forever as the end of the Trump Regime https://t.co/d2S0wMhOFe — Steve Loughran (@steveloughran) November 7, 2020

The Thick of It meets Alan Partridge..... https://t.co/W0cssATTM6 — Andrew Cox (@coxybass) November 8, 2020

You’d struggle to accept this as a realistic plot from Veep or The Thick of It... pic.twitter.com/jT0QAKgwzV — Plastic Paddy (@APlasticPaddy) November 8, 2020

🙌 New season of The Thick Of It being filmed? https://t.co/JIPUbhvsef — Craig Wilson (@DigitalWilson) November 8, 2020

Someone else wrote: "If this was an episode of The Thick of It we would think they’d gone too far."

