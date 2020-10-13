Trump taxes: A 'fundamentally unfair' system?

For years, US President Donald Trump has shrugged off criticism of his low tax bills, famously boasting that not paying taxes made him "smart".

"Like every other private person, unless they're stupid, they go through the laws, and that's what it is," he said during last month's presidential debate, when confronted over the New York Times report that he had paid just $750 in income taxes to the federal government in 2016 and 2017, and for 10 years, paid nothing at all.

So how unusual is his tale?

In the US, Mr Trump's route to such low sums, using business losses and expenses such as haircuts to offset other gains, has raised legal questions, triggering investigations by tax officials and authorities in New York.

And in other countries, Mr Trump might find it harder to deploy such strategies so freely, says Andy Summers, professor of law at the London School of Economics.

The UK, for example, has rules that limit how much losses in one business can be used to offset gains elsewhere.

All that suggests Mr Trump is a special case, not withstanding research finding higher rates of tax evasion among the super-rich.

But in other ways, tax experts say, Mr Trump has a point. Many of the world's wealthy pay less than what official tax rates might imply - with no need to resort to tricky tactics at all.

"It's not, 'Oh there's one person who's doing it,'" says Arun Advani, a professor of economics at Warwick University, who has examined taxes in the UK. "It's actually a relatively common experience."

Wage earnings hit harder

In the UK, a quarter of those earning between £5m and £10m in income and capital gains paid an effective average tax rate of just 11%, Prof Advani and Prof Summer found looking at recent tax data. That was not just lower than the official top income tax rate of 47%, but lower than the rate charged on someone earning just £15,000.

In the US, the 400 richest American billionaires paid an average overall tax rate of 23% in 2018 - lower than the 24% rate paid by the bottom half of households, economists at the University of California - Berkeley estimated in a 2019 paper.

The difference between the headline rates and what governments actually collected was driven by laws that hit wages and salaries with higher tax rates than other types of income, such as property and stock market investments, which belong disproportionately to the rich.

Former New York banker Morris Pearl, 60, who has described his fortune as in the "tens of millions", says his federal income tax rate is in the high teens - far lower than America's official rate on top earners of 37%. That's despite strong gains in recent years in his stock market investments, which he has relied on for income since retiring from his job at investment giant Blackrock in 2013.

"The whole system is so fundamentally unfair," says Mr Pearl, now chairman of the Patriotic Millionaires, a group of wealthy Americans that backs higher taxes on the rich. "How much tax I pay has absolutely nothing to do with how much money any normal person would say I made."

Inequality driver?

Since the 1980s, official tax rates on top earners have generally fallen in developed countries, never recovering from the cuts ushered in during the rightward political turn that swept global policy circles during the Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher era. While some countries have shifted the income level at which the top rate kicks in, or raised rates following the global financial crisis, the overall downward trend remains.

