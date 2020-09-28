Trump tax news - latest: 'Freeloader-in-chief' attacked over bombshell report he paid just $750 in income tax

Donald Trump has predictably dismissed as “fake news” a bombshell report by The New York Times revealing he paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 as he ran for president and again in 2017 during his first year in the White House, having paid none whatsoever in ten of the preceding 15 years.

The US president, who was found to have spent $70,000 on hairstylists during his tenure hosting his reality show The Apprentice, was condemned by Democrats and critics overnight, with congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accusing him of paying less income tax “than waitresses & undocumented immigrants”.

The Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, later released a damning campaign ad comparing the president’s tax returns to those of ordinary voters, as the ex-VP ridiculed Mr Trump’s demands for a drug test prior to their first televised debate tomorrow.

