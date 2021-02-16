Trump attacks "dour" leader McConnell

Trump and McConnell

Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing personal attack on fellow Republican Mitch McConnell.

"Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack," said Mr Trump, "and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again."

Mr McConnell, who led the Senate for years, voted to acquit Mr Trump in his impeachment trial last week.

But he then attacked him as "morally responsible" for the US Capitol riot because of his election fraud "lies".

In a speech on the Senate floor, he implied Mr Trump should face criminal and civil litigation, because he was "still liable for everything he did while in office".

Mr Trump responded Tuesday with a lengthy press release targeted at the senator.

"The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political 'leaders' like Senator Mitch McConnell at its helm," it reads.

He said Mr McConnell's "lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality" had cost the Republicans the Senate.

He said the Republican leader "begged" for his endorsement in his own Senate race, without which Mr Trump claimed he would have lost.

The Republican rift

Analysis box by Anthony Zurcher, North America reporter

Donald Trump's Twitter ban may mean that he has lost his favourite way of lobbing attacks at his opponents, but his latest press release about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shows he hasn't lost his bite.

There's a lot of invective in the eight-paragraph diatribe from the former president, but the line that will give the Republicans the most heartburn is toward the end, when he says he will back primary challenges against members of his own party "where necessary and appropriate".

It's telling that as Mr Trump prepares re-entering the fray after his impeachment trial, he does so with an attack on his own party, not the Democrats.

Trump may eventually take aim at Joe Biden and the left, but the political warfare Trump appears most interested in at the moment is of the internecine variety.

Mr Trump took aim at Mr McConnell's stated intentions to stand in the way of future Trump-backed candidates.

The former president said he will back Republican primary challengers who "espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First."

Mr McConnell "will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country," said Mr Trump.

"We know our America First agenda is a winner, not McConnell's Beltway First agenda or Biden's America Last."

