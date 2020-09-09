Trump tapes, 2.0

President Donald Trump is on tape saying he was playing down the threat of COVID-19. We could be facing a substantial delay filling prescriptions. And (*looks at the Pacific Northwest sky outside*) it's beginning to look a lot like the apocalypse.

Trump knew the coronavirus was 'deadly stuff'

President Donald Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in a recorded interview that despite knowing how "deadly" and serious the coronavirus pandemic would be for Americans and the world, he wanted to "play it down" and wanted to continue to do so. In interviews for Woodward's book “Rage," Trump acknowledged Feb. 7 that the coronavirus was "deadly stuff," and "more deadly than your – even your strenuous flus." While Trump discussed the threat of the virus to Woodward, he continued to assure the public that the virus would "go away." “I wanted to always play it down,” Trump told Woodward on March 19, according to excerpts obtained by CNN. Experts warned that Trump's downplaying of the virus might have a negative impact on Americans' efforts to curb the spread. But Trump has largely blamed China for the spread of the virus in the United States.

The sky is glowing orange

More than 90 major wildfires relentlessly raging across the West have burned more than 5,300 square miles — an area almost the size of Connecticut. Heavy winds and high heat Wednesday continued to fuel flames, forcing more mass evacuations as firefighters battled for another day to protect homes and lives. About 40 wildfires were burning on Wednesday in California alone, with blazes also reported in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon, Wyoming and Montana.

Just last night, Short List reader Ali Amaya was on the phone with her dad as he navigated past blocked roads and traffic jams to safety from wildfires closing in on his home in Talent, Oregon. It was "so scary and stressful hearing him and all his neighbors screaming," she said. The scorching wildfires have created some surreal, nightmarish scenes in neighborhoods as skies glow orange as blazes continue to rage.

Fauci: Vaccine trial pause is unfortunate but not uncommon

A day after a vaccine maker hit pause on its COVID-19 clinical trial following an “unexplained illness,” the nation's top health experts said Wednesday that the delay shows the degree of safety going into testing the candidate vaccines. AstraZeneca, one of the companies racing to make a coronavirus vaccine, said Tuesday that it was investigating an adverse reaction in a trial participant in the United Kingdom and paused its COVID-19 clinical trials worldwide. The interruption represents the first major hiccup in what has been a remarkably smooth path in the historically rapid global vaccine effort, but Dr. Anthony Fauci said such pauses are not uncommon. "It’s really one of the safety valves that you have on clinical trials such as this, so it’s unfortunate that it happened," Fauci said. The news comes as the United States on track to record its 190,000th death from COVID-19.