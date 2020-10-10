Trump Takes Sham 'Health Assessment' In Bizarre Fox News Appearance

Donald Trump said he feels “really good, really strong,” yet declined to clearly state whether he had tested negative for the coronavirus in a remote, televised “health assessment” performed on Fox News by Dr Marc Siegel, a frequent Fox News contributor.

The president said he’d been “medication-free” for the last eight hours in his appearance on host Tucker Carlson’s show on Friday night – his first on-screen interview since contracting the coronavirus. He later revised that claim to say he had taken “pretty much nothing” and had taken his “final doses of just about everything” that day.

Asked if he had been tested for the virus on Friday, Trump dodged, saying “I have been retested and I haven’t even found out numbers or anything yet — I’m at either the bottom of the scale or free.”

Siegel, a pro-Trump internist in New York City, remotely interviewed Trump, who was filmed at the White House, and noted it was “not officially a televisit.” The doctor has previously spread misinformation about coronavirus in his appearances on Fox News.

Trump described his state while at the hospital last weekend as “tired, you didn’t have the same energy level.” The president credited the fact that he “got there very early,” noting that “one of the doctors thought it would have gotten a lot worse” if he had not.

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday of last week and was hospitalised for three days over the weekend. Since he returned to the White House on Monday – flouting public health guidelines to quarantine for at least 10 days following the onset of Covid-19 symptoms – the president has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the illness, calling it a “blessing from God” that he was infected and telling Americans “don’t be afraid” of the virus.

The coronavirus has killed over 213,000 people in the US so far this year.

