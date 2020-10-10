Trump Takes Sham 'Health Assessment' In Bizarre Fox Appearance

President Donald Trump said he feels “really good, really strong” in a remote, televised “health assessment” performed on Fox News by Dr. Marc Siegel, a frequent Fox News contributor.

The president said he’d been “medication-free” for the last eight hours in his appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show at 8 p.m. Eastern on Friday night — his first on-screen interview since contracting the coronavirus.

Siegel, a pro-Trump internist in New York City, remotely interviewed Trump, who was filmed at the White House. Siegel noted it was “not officially a televisit.”

The doctor has previously spread misinformation about coronavirus in his appearances on Fox News.

Trump tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday of last week and was hospitalized for three days over the weekend. Since he returned to the White House on Monday — flouting public health guidelines to quarantine for at least 10 days following the onset of COVID-19 symptoms — the president has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the illness, calling it a “blessing from God” that he was infected and telling Americans “don’t be afraid” of the virus.

The coronavirus has killed over 213,000 people in the U.S. so far this year.

Friday’s Fox News interview extended Trump’s recent tour of right-wing media shows, including phone calls into Sean Hannity’s Fox News program on Thursday and right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh’s show earlier on Friday.

Meanwhile, since Trump left Walter Reed hospital on Monday, his medical team has not held a single press event where reporters could ask questions about the president’s health.

Trump plans to hold an in-person event at the White House on Saturday with hundreds of attendees expected. Last month, the White House was the location of a coronavirus “superspreader event,” per Dr. Anthony Fauci. Following the Sept. 26 Rose Garden celebration for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, multiple...

