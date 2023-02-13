Trump Takes Jab at Rihanna and 'Her Stylist' After Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Epic Fail'

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Roc Nation; James Devaney/GC Former President Donald Trump (right) blasted Rihanna's (left) Super Bowl halftime performance on his Truth Social platform Sunday

Following Rihanna's much-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show, former President Donald Trump wasted no time sharing his thoughts on social media.

The former U.S. president, 76, revealed in a rant on his site Truth Social that he wasn't a fan of Riri's comeback performance, which doubled as a pregnancy reveal.

"EPIC FAIL: Rihanna gave, without question, the single worst Halftime Show in Super Bowl history," Trump wrote Sunday. "This after insulting far more than half of our Nation, which is already in serious DECLINE, with her foul and insulting language."

The "insulting language" seemingly refers to a 2020 photo where Rihanna posed beside a spray-painted car that said "F--- Trump." Last week Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson brought the photo up, arguing that Rihanna shouldn't perform at the Super Bowl because of it. "She's made a career of spewing degenerate filth while badmouthing America every chance she gets," Jackson wrote on social media. "Why is the NFL showcasing this crap?"

In closing out his Sunday night rant, Trump concluded with a jab at Rihanna's outfit, simply saying, "Also, so much for her 'Stylist!'" The unexpected fashion critique followed up on a post he shared last week, claiming that "without her 'Stylist' she'd be NOTHING. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!"

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Rihanna

In recent years, Rihanna, 34, has been a notable critic of Trump and his policies, even beyond the photo that Republicans cited on social media.

In November 2020, the nine-time Grammy winner and fashion designer changed her Instagram grid as she called for every vote in the presidential election to be counted. Her social media activism came shortly after Trump began falsely declaring victory and describing vote-counting efforts as a "fraud."

She also shared a similar message on her Twitter at the time with clapping emojis included: "Count 👏🏿 Every 👏🏿 Vote 👏🏿 We'll 👏🏿 Wait."

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference

Brandon Bell/Getty Images Donald Trump

Rihanna has also previously demanded that the former president ceases using her music during his political rallies. In 2018, after a reporter noted that "Don't Stop the Music" was playing at a Trump event in Chattanooga, Rihanna spoke out. "Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!" she responded.

The star is just one of several musicians who've asked for their music to no longer be played at Trump's events, and she's also one of many who vocally opposed his immigration policies during his presidency. On the Fourth of July in 2019, Rihanna — who is originally from Barbados — wore a T-shirt with the word "Immigrant" on the back. She first debuted the shirt on Instagram the year before, along with the caption: "hey 👋🏿 @realdonaldtrump."

While Trump now finds himself in the realm of arts and fashion criticism, other politicians have blasted his comments about the musician. Republican Steve Laffey, a former Rhode Island mayor who is running for president in 2024, said in a statement that Trump's "personal attacks on Rihanna are not only beneath the former president, but they're unseemly."

"In attacking a pregnant woman, who is showing America that pregnancy is not only beautiful but that woman can exercise while pregnant, Rihanna should be applauded," Laffey wrote.

Rep. Maxine Waters also shared her own thoughts on the matter, writing on Twitter that Trump was "just mad because the multibillionaire Rihanna is richer than he is, and also more talented." She added: "You go girl."

On Monday afternoon, Trump's former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton chimed in on the Rihanna show, sharing a photo of the singer with the caption, "Congratulations to the victor of the Super Bowl — and to all of the players as well."