Trump Takes a Break from Everything Else to Share His Thoughts on ... 'Y.M.C.A.'

Donald Trump says he's having a "good time" making dance floors — yes, dance floors — great again.

"Would you believe it? I love music. I have an aptitude for music," the former president insisted during a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys' Full Send podcast. "I've always had a high aptitude for music, but I love great music."

Trump spoke with the podcasters and YouTube creators last week at his private resort, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, where he's lived with wife Melania Trump and their son, Barron, since he was voted out of the White House.

Trump has held fundraisers and met with Republican candidates at the property to determine whether or not he will lend his support to their campaigns as he continues to gauge a possible comeback of his own.

Asked on the podcast about the songs that get played at Mar-a-Lago events, Trump said he was more of a curator than a DJ.

"Do you actually spin?" host Kyle Forgeard asked him.

"I don't spin but I pick. I pick the ones I like," Trump, 75, said. "I don't want to spin. I want to pick the ones I like."

The former president — whose campaign events and rallies had a famously predictable soundtrack of their own, despite complaints from some artists — said he's a fan of Broadway tunes like the "beautiful" songs from musicals The Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables.

But, he added, those don't typically pack the dance floors at Mar-a-Lago.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump

"You know what gets them rocking? 'Y.M.C.A.,' " Trump said, referring the Village People's 1978disco classic that was often played — white the former president danced — at his events during his 2020 reelection campaign.

The song even played in the final moments of Trump's presidency on Jan. 21, 2021, as he and the former first lady boarded Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews and left Washington, D.C.

"Did you ever hear that? They call it the gay national anthem," he said on Full Send. "But 'Y.M.C.A.' gets people up and it gets them moving."

During the interview, Trump addressed more serious topics, including the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and his false claims of voter fraud in the last election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

The podcast said on Twitter the episode was removed from YouTube for violating the platform's policy on misinformation.