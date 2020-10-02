Trump to Be Taken to Walter Reed Hospital After Coronavirus Diagnosis

President Donald Trump will be taken to Walter Reed hospital, after feeling “fatigue” in the wake of his COVID-19 diagnosis, according to a White House pool report.

The move is a change from earlier plans, under which Trump was expected to convalesce at the White House.

A White House spokesperson said Trump would spend “the next few days” at the facility, and will work from its presidential offices.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, Trump’s physician reported that he was “fatigued, but in good spirits.” The White House doctor also provided an extensive list of Trump’s treatments to combat the disease.



More to come.

