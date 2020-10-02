Trump taken to Walter Reed hospital for tests following COVID-19 diagnosis

President Trump was taken to Walter Reed Hospital on Friday hours after the president announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by exposure to the coronavirus.

The White House said in a statement that Trump was being taken to the hospital by helicopter as a “precautionary measure.” He is expected to stay there for a few days.

“President Trump remains in good spirts, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” The White House said in its statement. “Out of an abundance of caution ... the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days."

Hours earlier White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that the president “remains fatigued but in good spirits,” and had taken polyclonal antibodies as well as ulcer medication as treatment.

Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier in the day tested negative for COVID-19, remains at the Naval Observatory, a senior administration official told NBC News.

This is a developing story.





