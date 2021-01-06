Trump supporters storm Congress, halting Electoral Vote certification debate
A violent, armed mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building Wednesday, entering the House and Senate chambers and forcing legislators and staff to take shelter. The astonishing turn of events came an hour after President Trump exhorted a Washington rally to protest the Congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, a process that would seal President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
The unprecedented, violent protest brought a halt to the debate on the futile attempt by some Republican lawmakers to decertify the results from a number of states. Multiple shots were reported fired and at least one injury was reported. Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the proceedings in the Senate, was taken to a secure location by the U.S. Secret Service out of fears for his safety.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris were also placed in secure locations.
The protesters, many of whom were armed and had not passed through a metal detector, broke through a police barricade and entered the Statuary Hall in the Capitol.
Trump had urged his followers to travel to Washington to attend the rally, and he addressed them at a rally at the Washington Ellipse shortly before Congress began the electoral vote count.
“We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you,” Trump said, adding, “We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave Senators and Congressmen and women, and we’re probably not going to be cheering so much some of them.”
Instead, Trump returned to the White House while many in the crowd did just as he asked and began laying siege to the Capitol Building. Several buildings were evacuated as protesters clashed with police.
As the chaos unfolded, instead of issuing a call for calm and urging his supporters to cooperate with Capitol Police, Trump incited protests against Vice President Mike Pence
Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Minutes later, the president issued a second tweet urging the same supporters who he’d whipped up into a frenzy over bogus claims of election fraud to “stay peaceful!”
As members of Congress took shelter in the basement of the Capitol Building, Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a 6 p.m. ET curfew.
Armed protesters stormed the Senate chamber and the offices of several lawmakers, with one climbing the dias and proclaiming “Trump won that election!”
They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
Predictably, some of Trump’s backers in Congress blamed the violence on left-wing provocateurs from antifa.
HOUSE RECESSSED UNTIL ORDER & SAFETY CAN BE ASSURED.
Rumor: ANTIFA fascists in backwards MAGA hats. Time will tell what truth is.
Capitol Police Announcement: Capitol breach. Locked down! DO NOT LEAVE CHAMBER!
— Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) January 6, 2021
—This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
