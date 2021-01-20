Trump supporter and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond to stop selling his brand

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has pushed claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, says several retailers will stop selling his brand's products.

In a Right Side Broadcasting interview Monday night, Lindell said he spoke to Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's representatives and that both said they would discontinue selling the pillows.

“Just got off the phone – not five minutes ago. Kohl’s, all these different places. ... These guys don’t understand,” Lindell said in the interview. "They were good partners. In fact, I told them, 'You guys come back anytime you want.’”

Lindell also told Fox 9 that Wayfair and H-E-B have severed ties with the company.

"Kohl’s has made the decision to exit the MyPillow brand," the retailer said in a statement to USA TODAY. "There has been decreased customer demand for MyPillow. We will sell our current inventory and not buy additional/future inventory in the brand."

Wayfair and H-E-B didn't immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment Tuesday.

MyPillow products were still listed on both the Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl’s websites Tuesday. At Kohl’s, the medium-fill pillow and travel pillow were listed as buy one, get one 50% off.

Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement to USA TODAY that it is working to improve its product assortment and plans to launch more than 10 new owned brands in spring.

"As previously announced, we have been rationalizing our assortment to discontinue a number of underperforming items and brands," Bed Bath & Beyond said in its statement. "This includes the MyPillow product line. Our decisions are data-driven, customer-inspired and are delivering substantial growth in our key destination categories.”

On Tuesday night, a listing on Macy’s website for the MyPillow Classic Medium Pillow Collection says “Sorry, this item is out of stock and may not be available again.”

A one-star review on the item titled “Pillow for Seditious Traitors” said it was a “great pillow when dreaming about imposing Martial law when you’re ur candidate losed [sic].”

Eric Schiffer, chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, told USA TODAY that top retailers “won’t want to have their own brand feel the fallout from MyPillow bursting into flames across America through its CEO’s reckless war on American democracy.”

“Large retailers will view Lindell and MyPillow as perpetuating the biggest scam in American political history and will cut and run from the MyPillow brand, leaving it in the septic muck caused by its CEO,” Schiffer said.

From an interview earlier this evening, Mike Lindell tells Right Side Broadcasting that he was just told that @BedBathBeyond has dropped MyPillow. He also complains about @slpng_giants. pic.twitter.com/P4yGPlrPJc — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) January 19, 2021

Lindell, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, has continued to share false claims of widespread voter fraud and Trump's baseless claims that he was the true winner of an election he lost by more than 4 percentage points.

He was photographed leaving a White House meeting Friday with notes referring to the use of martial law and a potential CIA shakeup.

As recently as Thursday, Lindell told supporters on Facebook to "keep the faith" and, "We will have our president Donald Trump 4 more years!"

Dominion Voting Systems threatened to sue Lindell due to his claims that the company's machines were rigged to change the outcome of the election. This claim has been debunked. "Litigation regarding these issues is imminent," reads the letter sent to Lindell.

