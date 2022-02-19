A Trump supporter who marched to the US Capitol on January 6 now compares the 'Stop the Steal' movement to a 'cult'

John L. Dorman
·4 min read
Crowds gather for the &quot;Stop the Steal&quot; rally at the Capitol on on January 6, 2021.
Crowds gather for the "Stop the Steal" rally at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

  • Keith Scott, a Trump supporter, told CNN the "Stop the Steal" movement is like a "cult."

  • Scott, a 49-year-old Georgia man, embraced the movement after Fox News called Arizona for Biden.

  • Scott told the network he was going to write a book to warn people against joining similar movements.

A Georgia man who traveled to Washington, DC and marched to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protest the 2020 election results on behalf of then-President Donald Trump now compares the "Stop the Steal" movement to a "cult."

Keith Scott, a 49-year-old man who was upset that Fox News had called the pivotal swing state of Arizona for now-President Joe Biden on Election night in November 2020, believed that he had found his voice after that fateful day.

"I felt like a patriot that was standing beside our Founding Fathers speaking up against King George," Scott told CNN in an interview published on Wednesday, describing January 6 as "the greatest day" of his life.

After the 2020 election, Scott said he eagerly embraced Trump's debunked claims of a stolen election — fueled by radio programs hosted by the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and the former president's unsuccessful challenges to legal ballots.

At the time, Scott heard an advertisement about a caravan of "Stop the Steal" supporters in Atlanta, so he went to check it out and told CNN he was then hooked.

He eventually spent the next several months mainly living in his vehicle, attending "Stop the Steal" rallies in locales across the country.

"I felt like we were doing something," Scott told the network. "If nothing else, we were showing patriotism, because we were standing up for — whether we were right or not — we felt like we were standing up, making our voices be heard."

There has been no proof of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and while Georgia was one of the closest states in the nation on Election night, the contest in the state was expected to be close.

In 2020, Biden defeated Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes out of nearly 5 million ballots cast; the president received 2,473,633 votes, or 49.5%, while Trump earned 2,461,854 votes, or 49.2%.

Since his statewide loss, Trump has relentlessly inserted himself into Georgia politics — even pushing for Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" votes to overturn Biden's statewide victory — and has backed former GOP Sen. David Perdue's intraparty gubernatorial challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, who refused to entertain the former president's pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 results.

Scott revealed to the network that he was close to the western entrance of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, observing fights between protestors and police officers while other attendees broke windows and breached the historic building.

Scott told CNN that he did not enter the building that day and has so far not been sought by the FBI. So far, more than 770 people have been charged in connection to the riot.

Scott said that "the people that actually, you know, had physical confrontations with police officers, they should be held accountable for that."

He also told CNN that he didn't know how the events that day were going to conclude, but said he saw "bad" things on January 6 "regardless of which side you're on."

Despite Scott's newfound feelings about the "Stop the Steal" movement, he still supports much of their beliefs about the election, according to the network.

After the riot ended, Scott traveled to Texas to see a friend, where he revealed that he felt like he had just escaped a "cult" — and shortly afterward, he said that he would write a book entitled "Election Fraud Cult."

He wants the book to serve as an alarm bell for people who are seeking refuge within such movements.

"My point is to look out for people," he told the network. "Whether it's politics or something else, don't get so caught up that you're not making your own decisions anymore."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Pascal Siakam’s weight loss helped him find ideal basketball shape

    Pascal Siakam’s bout with COVID-19 and his corresponding weight loss helped him understand what his ideal physique is for basketball. Listen to the full episode on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Brad Gushue falls to Sweden, will play U.S. for Olympic curling bronze

    Make it a double takeout of Canada's teams on the curling sheet in Beijing. Brad Gushue lost twice Thursday and was eliminated from gold-medal contention in the Olympic tournament a few hours after Jennifer Jones' hopes for a second career podium at the Games were dashed despite a one-sided victory over Denmark in the women's competition. "It's not the end of the world if we don't win [gold]," Gushue told Postmedia before the Olympics. "My perspective is good on it. These teams from around the w

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Canadian skaters James and Radford would've laughed had someone suggested a comeback

    BEIJING — Eric Radford remembers marvelling at how China's Zhao Hongbo captured Olympic pairs gold with his wife Shen Xue back at the 2010 Games — at age 36. Radford was just 25 at the time. "I remember thinking 'That is crazy,'" Radford said. Now who's the crazy one? Radford, now 37 and with hair more salt than pepper, was back on Olympic ice on Friday, finishing 12th in the pairs short program with partner Vanessa James, 34, at the Beijing Games. Certainly neither veteran skater saw another Ol

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 18, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from the Beijing Olympics on Feb. 18, 2022: "I'm speechless. I thought I had a good chance at a medal this week, more so in the 500 metres where I finished fourth. I had a tough week trying to get over that. It's a big shock to get a medal, it is amazing. It took a lot of belief and a lot of support to turn things around, and I'm really proud." —Speedskater Laurent Dubreuil on his silver medal in the men's 1,000 metres. --- “I’m pretty sad I couldn’t set a

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Sunday

    BEIJING — Sunday is the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics. There isn’t a lot of notable action to speak of with the Games concluding, but there is one big Canadian story to be on the look out for. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, Feb. 20. Spectacular closing ceremonies to come The Olympics are coming to an end but that doesn’t mean they will end with a whimper. No, if the opening ceremony — with its glowing snowflake, dazzling digital displays and fireworks —

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Canada sets Olympic record en route to speed skating gold medal in women's team pursuit

    Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais set a new Olympic record to win the gold medal in women's team pursuit in long track speed skating in Beijing. The Canadians beat defending Olympic champion Japan's Ayano Sato, Miho Tagaki and Nana Tagaki in Tuesday's dramatic final at the National Speed Skating Oval. Canada posted a time of two minutes and 53.44 seconds, while Japan finished in 3.04.47. Japan enjoyed a slender lead with a half lap to go but Nana Takagi lost her bal

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Shiffrin responds to those 'who have so much apparent hate'

    BEIJING (AP) — Not long after Mikaela Shiffrin skied off-course for the third time in five races at the Beijing Olympics, she wondered aloud to reporters about what sort of vitriol might be directed her way. “There’s going to be a whole chaotic mess ... that people are saying about how I just fantastically failed these last couple weeks in the moments that actually counted,” the two-time gold medalist at other Winter Games said after failing to finish the slalom run of the two-leg Alpine combine

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe