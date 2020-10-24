Trump supporter Kid Rock told to wear mask during Biden debate

Kid Rock appeared confused by his face mask (AFP via Getty Images)

Kid Rock reportedly had to be told to wear a mask while attending this week’s debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Nashville.

The Detroit musician, who is one of Trump’s few famous supporters, has been spotted playing golf with the US president as well as performing at his rallies.

At the Nashville debate, Rock was seated near PGA golfer and fellow Trump supporter John Daly.

Pictures show the pair without masks, despite the requirement to wear face covers at the indoor event.

A member of the Debate Commission eventually confronted the pair and gave them masks to put on.

Photos showed Rock and Daly looking at the masks in bewilderment, despite the fact they were surrounded by fellow guests who were wearing the face coverings.

Later images showed the pair with the masks tucked under their noses, which is the incorrect and unsafe way to wear them.

They then pulled the masks down completely to take a non-socially distanced selfie.

Daly wrote on Twitter: “Beyond blessed to watch one of best @POTUS #Trump at #PresidentialDebate2020 #Debates2020 with my boy @KidRock TRUMP MTHA F**KAS.”

The fact that neither appeared to want to wear a mask was embarrassing given they have both tweeted the importance of wearing one to their fans.

Kid Rock is one of Trump's few celebrity supporters

Rock’s attitude towards coronavirus has been the subject of criticism since March, when he refused to close his Nashville bar – Big Ass Honky Tonk – despite early pleas from the city’s mayor.

The bar did eventually close amid the city-wide lockdown. It later had its alcohol permit suspended for serving beer at the bar, instead of table service as per Nashville’s reopening rules.

The Independent has contacted Kid Rock’s representatives for comment.

