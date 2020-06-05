Trump suggests George Floyd is happy about US jobs numbers: 'Hopefully he's looking down'
Donald Trump has suggested George Floyd will be pleased about US job numbers, saying the man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck "is hopefully looking down, saying this is a great thing".
The president made the remark during an address about figures that showed unemployment had fallen.
"Hopefully George is looking down and seeing this is a great day for our country," he said.
