Trump sues justice department over Mar-a-Lago search

Former US President Donald Trump has asked a judge to freeze a justice department investigation of files seized from his home in an FBI search.

In a lawsuit, his legal team asked that an independent lawyer be appointed to oversee documents that agents removed from Mar-a-Lago in Florida this month.

Eleven sets of classified files were taken from Mr Trump's estate on 8 August, according to the FBI.

Mr Trump is being investigated for potentially mishandling documents.

On Monday, lawyers for Mr Trump filed papers asking that a third-party attorney - known as a special master - be appointed to determine whether the files are shielded under presidential privileges.

Special masters are normally appointed in criminal cases where there are concerns that some evidence may be protected under attorney-client privilege or other protections that could make it inadmissible in court.

"It is unreasonable to allow the prosecutorial team to review them without meaningful safeguards," the 27-page document argues.

"Short of returning the seized items… only a neutral review by a special master can protect the 'great public interest' in preserving 'the confidentiality of conversations that take place in the president's performance of his official duties.'"

The legal filing in a Florida court repeats many of Mr Trump's claims that the FBI raid was a politically motivated effort to block his potential presidential ambitions in 2024, and the election prospects of other Republican candidates for November's mid-term congressional races.

The "shockingly aggressive move" on Mar-a-Lago by about two dozen FBI agents took place "with no understanding of the distress that it would cause most Americans", said Mr Trump's lawyers.

It also says that Mr Trump and his team are not aware of what items have been seized by the government, and asks that agents provide a more detailed list of what was taken.

The lawsuit says the justice department "simply wanted the camel's nose under the tent so they could rummage for either politically helpful documents or support efforts to thwart president Trump from running again".

The lawsuit further argues that Mr Trump had been co-operating with agents before the FBI turned up unannounced at his home. His lawyers argue that the search violated the Fourth Amendment to the US Constitution, which protects Americans against unreasonable search and seizure.

Mr Trump's lawyers say that three days after the search they contacted an FBI agent that had visited Mar-a-Lago in June to ask for his help passing along a personal message from Mr Trump to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The five sentence message recorded in Monday's lawsuit says that Mr Trump has heard "from people around the country about the raid".

"If there was one word to describe their mood, it is 'angry'," the message from Mr Trump continues.

"The heat is building up. The pressure if building up.

"Whatever I can do to take the heat down, to bring the pressure down, just let us know."