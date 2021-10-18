Trump Sues Jan. 6 Committee To Block Archived Presidential Documents

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an attempt to block lawmakers from accessing archived presidential documents.

In the Monday complaint that also addressed the National Archives, the former president called the committee’s probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol an “illegal fishing expedition.” Violent Trump supporters attempted to infiltrate the Capitol with the intent of overturning the election.

Trump tried to cite executive privilege as a reason for keeping information out of the committee’s reach. The president is no longer an executive; he is a civilian.

The lawsuit comes in response to the committee’s records request to the National Archives seeking information from the White House related to Jan. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

