Trump suddenly exits Medal of Freedom ceremony leaving recipient baffled
President Donald Trump on Monday made a sudden exit from a Medal of Freedom ceremony, leaving the award's recipient seemingly baffled about what to do next.
Footage of the event shows Mr Trump head for the Oval Office door shortly after awarding the gong to Dan Gable, a former wrestler and coach.
As Mr Trump approaches the exit, a reporter can be heard asking, "Mr president, can we have one more question about [Joe Biden's] inauguration?"
A stern-faced president then turns to face the journalist before saying, "thank you very much" as he ignores the question and leaves the room.
Mr Gable, considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, is left standing in the middle of the Oval Office by himself.
He can be seen holding out his arms in disbelief at the president's swift exit.
"He's gone," says Mr Gable with a sigh. Presidents usually take some questions from the media after the ceremony has finished.
Mr Trump had delivered some remarks at the beginning of the ceremony, joking that Mr Gable would probably beat him in a wrestling match despite the pair’s difference in size.
Mr Trump has faced repeated questions about whether he will attend election winner Joe Biden's January election.
Despite losing both the popular and electoral college vote, the defeated incumbent continues to falsely insist he won, citing unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.
With no way back to a second-term in the White House, calls have been growing for Mr Trump to attend the incoming president's swearing-in ceremony.
The defeated incumbent has not yet confirmerd whether or not he will attend the 20 January event.
Monday afternoon's Medal of Freedom ceremony was the second Mr Trump has held in recent weeks, despite making relatively few other public appearances.
Mr Gable, 72, was a keen swimmer as well as a wrestler. He was on the 1972 US Olympic swimming team in Munich, West Germany.
The Medal of Freedom is an award given out by the US president to individuals who have made "an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors", the White House said in a statement.
Along with the Congressional Gold Medal, it is the highest civilian award in the US.
Read More
Trump admin passed up chance to lock in vaccine doses this summer
In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost
Trump-supporting pastor promotes baseless Covid vaccine DNA conspiracy