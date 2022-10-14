Trump has been subpoenaed, Biden hasn't. So...Republicans and Democrats are both flawed?

Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Look, I know the midterm elections are coming up, but I’ll be darned if I can figure out the difference between our two major political parties.

Take Thursday, for example. Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive frontrunner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, was subpoenaed by a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 domestic terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol.

At the same time, current Democratic President Joe Biden, on a West Coast trip that included a stop in Colorado to name a new national monument, stopped for chicken quesadillas at a Los Angeles restaurant.

Which is worse? I’ll be darned if I know.

Former President Trump is seen on screen during the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol hearing on Oct. 13, 2022 in Washington DC.
Former President Trump is seen on screen during the committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol hearing on Oct. 13, 2022 in Washington DC.

Is espionage even that bad a thing?

Also Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an appeal from Trump in a classified records dispute that’s part of an espionage case focused on the former president. That sounds bad, but it begs other questions: Is espionage actually bad? Does it reflect poorly on Biden that he's not the focus of an espionage case?

More from Rex Huppke: A foreign spy's view on Mar-a-Lago search affidavit: 'You're taking the fun out of spying'

Maybe espionage is a good thing. I don’t have the answers. And that makes it hard to see what separates Democrats and Republicans.

President Joe Biden speaks about protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
President Joe Biden speaks about protecting and conserving America's iconic outdoor spaces on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

Racism in 2022: Are we for or against?

On the one hand, Republican U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville recently went on a racist tirade, saying Black people are “the people who do the crime,” and in the week that followed, not a public word of condemnation bubbled up from the elected members of the Republican Party.

MINDEN, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) looks on during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign style rally for Nevada GOP candidates ahead of the state's midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MINDEN, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) looks on during a campaign rally at Minden-Tahoe Airport on October 08, 2022 in Minden, Nevada. Former U.S. President Donald Trump held a campaign style rally for Nevada GOP candidates ahead of the state's midterm election on November 8th. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

On the other hand, leaked audio of three Democrats on the Los Angeles City Council engaged in a racist and crude conversation was met by immediate calls for their resignations from Democrats across the country, including President Biden. One council member, Nury Martinez, resigned Wednesday.

Is accepting flagrant racism in the year 2022 good, or is it better to emphatically reject it? You got me on that one. It’s a real head-scratcher.

GOP must rebuke racist remarks: Kanye West, Tommy Tuberville and the antisemitic, racist weekend

Tucker Carlson stuck with Kanye, but Democrats did not do that

Adding to the confusion, Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, arguably the most influential media figure in Republican circles, spent a good part of last week propping up rapper and Trump supporter Kanye West, then went quiet as a mouse after West tweeted he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

On the flip side, no influential media figure in Democratic circles did that, so…puh-tay-toe, puh-tah-toe, right?

Supporting Alex Jones seems bad...

On Wednesday, a jury ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay nearly $1 billion to eight families of Sandy Hook shooting victims who for years were mercilessly harassed by Jones and his followers over the baseless claim the shooting was a hoax.

InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Jones is being sued by several victims' families for causing emotional and psychological harm after they lost their children in the Sandy Hook massacre. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on September 21, 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut. Jones is being sued by several victims' families for causing emotional and psychological harm after they lost their children in the Sandy Hook massacre. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay $49.3 million to the parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 students and teachers killed in the shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

A sitting Republican congresswoman, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, came to Jones’ defense on Twitter, calling the verdict “a political persecution” and writing: “No matter what you think of Alex Jones all he did was speak words.”

Alex Jones finally faces consequences: Hateful lies have to come with a cost.

Charlie Kirk, head of the prominent Republican student organization Turning Point USA, also overlooked Jones’ years of verbal savagery, writing on Twitter that the verdict was about Democrats controlling speech: “This is about sending a message: If you upset the Regime, they will destroy you, completely and utterly, forever.”

...but Biden was once nice to his son

Defending Jones seems pretty horrendous, but earlier in the week, Fox News’ Sean Hannity aired a 2018 voicemail Biden left for his son, Hunter Biden, who was struggling with drug addiction. Biden said: “It’s Dad. I called to tell you I love you. I love you more than the whole world, pal. You gotta get some help. I know you don’t know what to do. I don’t either.”

President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden and members of the Biden family after the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.
President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden and members of the Biden family after the 2021 Presidential Inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the U.S. Capitol.

So members of one party were coddling a man whose rhetoric caused parents who lost children in a school shooting to suffer untold additional pain. BUT, the other party’s president was a kind and loving dad who tried to help his struggling son. A real toss-up there, if I’m being honest. It’s one of those “six of one, one-half-dozen of the other” situations.

Republican Party needs a rebrand: If the GOP is ready to rebrand amid Trump's woes, here are my ideas for a post-MAGA party

Tricky to figure out the difference between Democrats and Republicans

It’s clear voters have a tough choice in the midterms. Both parties have serious flaws, ranging from fully embracing racism and espionage to not doing either of those things.

How in the heck are voters supposed to know which one is best?

More humor and satire from Rex Huppke:

Lizzo plays James Madison's crystal flute while racists play dog whistles

Sen. Lindsey Graham mansplains abortion ban: 'I picked 15 weeks.' Got it, ladies?

What Trump and his wannabes did in one weekend should scare us all.

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump gets subpoena from Jan 6 committee while Biden visits Tacos 1986

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    CALGARY — Susan Auch is out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. In a statement Friday, Speed Skating Canada said its board of directors decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO." "We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours," the

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • What Nick Nurse, Raptors are looking for from last roster player

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the play of Josh Jackson and Justin Champagnie and what need the team is hoping to address with the final roster spot.

  • B.C. Lions defensive lineman Richardson out for season with Achilles injury

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions defensive lineman Steven "Stove" Richardson is out for the rest of the CFL season. The club announced Thursday the 26-year-old American has suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles tendon, an injury that has prevented him from suiting up for the Lions all season. B.C. signed the five-foot-11, 304-pound University of Minnesota product as a free agent in February but Lions head coach and general manager Rick Campbell said in April that Richardson wou

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe