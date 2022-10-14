Daily Briefing: Trump subpoenaed

Nicole Fallert, USA TODAY
·6 min read

The special congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack held its ninth public hearing this year, which ended with a subpoena of former President Donald Trump. Also in the news: Debate highlights from Michigan and Wisconsin. A look at how college football coaches are in a race to make the most millions.

Happy Friday! Now here's the news.

👻 Up first: Looking to see scary movie this weekend? Here's our review of "Halloween Ends."

Panel subpoenas Trump, shows new video of Pelosi as mob attacked

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump Thursday after a dramatic meeting where its members presented evidence that Trump incited the assault on the Capitol even though he knew he had lost the election. The panel also unveiled recently obtained Secret Service messages and video footage, which showed how worried agents were about armed Trump supporters storming the building. Read more

One thing to know: The landscape has changed since the committee's last hearing in June following the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and a lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James against Trump.

What else happened:

  • "Watching the crazies": One of the most important moments during Thursday's hearing was the unveiling of text messages between Secret Service agents, who were warning each other about Trump's supporters leading up to the attack.

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter unveiled footage that showed Democrats making frantic calls, practically begging federal officials for help, while Trump watched the violence unfold on television, according to video of witnesses who testified before the panel earlier this year.

  • The Roger Stone of it allThe committee aired parts of a documentary by Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen which showed Roger Stone, a top Trump adviser, telling a group how the former president should say he won before the final results.

  • The New York LawsuitNew York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a court order to block former President Donald Trump's business from transferring assets to a newly-formed company.

A video of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.
A video of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is played during a hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building on October 13, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Russian official urges Kherson residents as Ukraine presses offense

As Ukrainian forces zero in on the southern city of Kherson, occupied by Russian troops since early in the war, the Kremlin-picked leader of the Kherson province is urging civilians to “take your children and leave’’ for Russia. Vladimir Saldo said Thursday on messaging service Telegram that Kyiv is retaliating against Kherson – one of four Ukrainian regions Moscow claims to have annexed – for supposedly voting to join Russia last month in elections widely discredited as shams. Ukraine has maintained it doesn't target its own civilians. Read more

More news to know now

🌤 What's the weather for your weekend plans? Check your local forecast here.

Michigan and Wisconsin: midterm debate takeaways

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon debated for one hour Thursday over abortion, education, school safety, the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the condition of Michigan's roads. Meanwhile, the candidates went on the attack in Wisconsin. Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson met Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, and abortion was a focus, as expected. Barnes declared: "In Ron Johnson's America, women won't get to make the best choice for their health care." Johnson made his continued pitch for a one-time referendum on abortion to let Wisconsin voters decide the issue. Here are our recaps from Michigan and Wisconsin.

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes participate during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, right, and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes participate during a televised debate Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.

Victims' families angry after Parkland shooter sentenced to life in prison

Victims' family members seated in the gallery scowled, shook their heads, or held them in their hands after jurors recommended life in prison without parole for Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to killing 17 people in the 2018 school massacre in Parkland, Florida. The 12-person jury came to a decision after seven hours of deliberations over two days, ending a three-month trial where stories of the victims' execution were retold in graphic detail. Prosecutors had sought the death penalty for Cruz. Read more

Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver and Fred Guttenberg as families of the victims enter the courtroom for an expected verdict in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
Linda Beigel Schulman, Michael Schulman, Patricia Padauy Oliver and Fred Guttenberg as families of the victims enter the courtroom for an expected verdict in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.

Coaches 'arms race' getting out of control

College football boosters have been cast as wealthy, reclusive types whose past emergence from the shadows was prodded only when reporters or NCAA investigators rooted out improper benefits or payments to players. Now, they are in plain sight, and so is their involvement in getting the best coach and helping fund the big-bucks deal. This year’s annual USA TODAY Sports examination of NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches’ pay reveals a 15.3% rise in average total compensation compared to last season’s, the greatest one-year spike since the current basic methodology was put in place for the 2009 survey. Read more

In August, coach Nick Saban was awarded the most lucrative average annual package of all: $11.7 million, with potential earnings of $93.6 million through February 2030, excluding bonuses. Saban has led Alabama to six titles.
In August, coach Nick Saban was awarded the most lucrative average annual package of all: $11.7 million, with potential earnings of $93.6 million through February 2030, excluding bonuses. Saban has led Alabama to six titles.

📷 Photo of the day: Best photos from MLB playoffs' Division Series 📷

The Houston Astros moved within a game of their sixth consecutive American League Championship Series appearance with a 4-2 Game 2 victory Thursday over the Seattle Mariners. Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez became the first player in major league history to hit a walk-off playoff home run and follow it up with a go-ahead homer in consecutive games. Read more

Click here to see more of the best photos from the MLB playoff's division series.

Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

One more thing

Shells of cosmic dust created by the interaction of binary stars appear like tree rings around Wolf-Rayet 140. The remarkable regularity of the shells’ spacing indicates that they form like clockwork during the stars’ eight-year orbit cycle, when the two members of the binary make their closest approach to one another.
Shells of cosmic dust created by the interaction of binary stars appear like tree rings around Wolf-Rayet 140. The remarkable regularity of the shells’ spacing indicates that they form like clockwork during the stars’ eight-year orbit cycle, when the two members of the binary make their closest approach to one another.

Associated Press contributed reporting.

